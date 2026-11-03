Qatar's Rashed And Mashari Nawaf Register Win

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Newly crowned Asian Games champions Rashed Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf continued their impressive form, leading Qatar's charge with a convincing straight-sets victory in the FIP World Cup Qatar 2026 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Tuesday.

The Qatari duo produced a strong performance to defeat Chile's Matias Negrete Oliva and Daniel Salinas Ordenes 6-3, 6-3 in their second Group C tie, giving the home team an important boost in the competition.

Fresh from their Asian Games success, Rashed and Mashari displayed their quality and composure to secure the win in straight sets, underlining their growing reputation on the international stage.

However, it was a mixed day for the Qatari teams, with the other two pairings unable to get past their Chilean opponents.

Earlier, Khalid Saadon al-Kuwari and Mohammed al-Khanji suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against Javier Valdes and Cristobal Molina.

In the final tie of the day, Mohammed Saadon al-Kuwari and Hamad Adel Waly fought hard but eventually went down 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 to Chile's Sebastian Muñoz Campos and Angel Torres in a closely contested encounter.

Despite the setbacks in the other matches, Rashed and Mashari's victory provided a positive note for Qatar as the hosts continued their campaign in the prestigious international team competition.

In the women's section, seven national teams made a perfect start in Doha, recording two victories in the space of 24 hours. Spain (Group A), Argentina and France (Group B), Italy and Sweden (Group C), and Portugal and the Netherlands (Group D) remain unbeaten after the first two ties.

The most closely contested group is that of the reigning world champions, who today beat Great Britain 3-0 thanks to a double 6-0 victory for Andrea Ustero and Martina Calvo over Norton/Jackson, a double 6-1 win for Marta Ortega and Bea Gonzalez against Gibson/Nicholas, and a 6-0 6-1 victory for Ari Sanchez and Paula Josemaria, reunited for the occasion, over Phillips/Tordoff.

However, the most important result of the day was Germany's comeback victory over Brazil, secured by wins for Kurz/Blaschke against Cirne/Giusti Gomes (6-2 6-2) and Hering/Plumer against Abarzua/Rousselet (6-1 6-1). With Spain-Brazil and Germany-Great Britain scheduled for the third tie, Germany have high hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Asian Games Rashed Nawaf Mashari Nawaf Padel