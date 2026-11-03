Over 150Kg Of Non-Compliant Tobacco Products Seized During Inspection Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In co-operation with the competent authorities, more than 150kg of non-compliant tobacco products were seized and confiscated during an inspection campaign targeting several commercial establishments. The campaign formed part of efforts to combat illicit trade in excise goods and strengthen compliance with tax legislation.

The campaign identified violations at several retail outlets, including selling tobacco products without approved tax stamps and excise goods not authorised for sale. Inspections included reviewing licences, documents and relevant records to verify compliance with the requirements governing trade in these goods.

The General Tax Authority's Anti-Tax Evasion Team took the necessary action against the establishments concerned and prepared official violation reports ahead of further legal proceedings.

The campaign forms part of ongoing enforcement efforts, including supply chain analysis and auditing, to detect violations and curb illicit trade in tobacco products, helping strengthen tax compliance and protect consumers and public health.

The Authority urged commercial establishments and importers to comply with tax laws and their executive regulations. It stressed that importers of cigarettes and other tobacco products must register on the Dhareeba platform under the Digital Tax Stamp system and ensure that products covered by the system carry valid, activated stamps before being imported or traded within the country, to avoid legal liability.

The General Tax Authority continues its awareness efforts to help taxpayers understand and fulfil their obligations, alongside monitoring and inspection activities, reinforcing a culture of voluntary compliance.

tobacco products seized confiscated tax legislation