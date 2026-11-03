Qatar Aeronautical Academy Opens Its Doors To International Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Aeronautical Academy is seeking to broaden access to aviation training by welcoming international applicants and simplifying admissions, while preparing students for careers across Qatar and the wider region.

The academy is encouraging students from different backgrounds to consider aviation careers, with opportunities for training, guidance and potential sponsorship support, according to Hassa al-Hajri of the academy's Foundation Administration. Al-Hajri said the institution offers five main areas of study: pilot training, engineering, air traffic control, meteorology and operations management.

“Our aim is to have students who have passion towards aviation, start with us, finish, and be the future for our country, whether it is international or in GCC,” she said.

Addressing the perception that aviation education in Qatar is primarily intended for Qatari nationals, al-Hajri stressed that the academy welcomes applicants of all nationalities.

“Our doors are open for all students from all ages, all internationals,” she said, adding that the academy welcomes those coming from other countries to gain aviation knowledge.

She said the application process had also been made easier, with prospective students able to visit the academy or apply online by completing the required documents.

The academy is also seeking to support students through potential partnerships with companies that may offer sponsorships, helping them pursue their studies and work towards their career goals after completing their training. For students interested in becoming pilots, the programme combines classroom-based learning with practical flying experience.

Khalid al-Janahi, a cadet pilot enrolled in the academy's training programme, said his experience included two main components: the theoretical phase and flight school.

Asked about the admission process, he described it as straightforward, saying:“Everything was easy thanks to the academy.”

Fellow cadet pilot Abdulla Akhayareen said the academic demands were among the main challenges he had encountered during his training, but that consistent effort had helped him manage them.“Actually, the challenging part was only the studying part, but everything by working became easy,” he said.

Akhayareen said the course takes approximately two years, after which he hopes to graduate and become a pilot. Al-Hajri said the academy guides students towards the qualifications and licences relevant to their chosen fields, while directing them to the appropriate programme representatives for details of the credentials they receive upon graduation.

As aviation continues to offer career opportunities across the region, the academy's emphasis on accessibility, practical training and industry support highlights its aim of developing students into future aviation professionals.

Qatar Aeronautical Academy aviation training international applicants meteorology