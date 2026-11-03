Elliot Reichert Named Senior Curator At Weisman Art Museum

MENAFN - USA Art News) The(WAM) at thehas announced the appointment ofas its new senior curator. Reichert, an established curator and arts writer, will begin her new role in, transitioning from atenure as the inaugural curator of contemporary art atin Bloomington.

Reichert shared her insights in a phone call with Hyperallergic, highlighting the museum's dedication to“commitment to equity and justice and empathy in the arts” and an“incredible sense of staff dedication” as key factors that resonated with her during her visit to WAM. She also expressed enthusiasm for the vibrant cultural landscape of the Twin Cities. Reichert specifically acknowledged the work of WAM curator Kendra Greendeer (a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a descendant of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe) on the ongoing group exhibition“Merciless: Indigenous Lands since 1776,” which focuses on Indigenous resilience and characterization in American history.

Reichert stated her goals include expanding the museum's American modernist art collection to reflect new interpretations and directions of core American identity. She also aims to provide professional mentorship for her curatorial team.

We previously reported:

The Whitney Museum has appointed Nolan Jimbo, previously an assistant curator at MCA Chicago, as its new Arnhold Associate Curator, beginning November 16.

Marian Goodman Gallery has appointed Ebony L. Haynes as its first-ever senior director, global head of curatorial affairs, starting in late November.

Nolan Jimbo has been appointed Arnhold Associate Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, starting November 16, following his tenure at the MCA Chicago.

Source: Hyperallergic