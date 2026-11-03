Indian Pavilion At Venice Biennale Explores“Home”

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Indian Pavilion at thepresents an exhibition titled“Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home,” interpreting the Biennale's overarching theme,“In Minor Keys.” This installation offers a multifaceted perspective on the concept of home within India's diverse landscape, bringing together varied experiences of place, memory, distance, and belonging.

The exhibition's visual art is designed to evoke a contemplative mood, drawing parallels to minor tones in music. It encompasses the entirety of India, from the sun-drenched landscapes of Tamil Nadu in the south, to the distinctive stepped architecture of Ladakh in the north, to residences at the base of the Himalayas, and to the vanishing historical fabric of Delhi.

Installations include enormous flowers suspended from the ceiling, symbolizing gardens and their importance in Indian private, public, and sacred life. A woven structure of bamboo canes represents a common construction method in the East, illustrating the emergence of new urban environments over older ones. The exhibition features work by artists such as Sumakshi Singh, whose piece“Permanent Address” (2026) utilizes silk, cotton, and nylon thread stretched on steel frames.

According to Amin Jaffer, curator of“Geographies of Distance,” the pavilion's five featured artists explore identity and belonging amidst rapid transformation. He noted that the exhibition suggests home is less a physical location and more an internal state that individuals carry with them.

Source: Hyperallergic