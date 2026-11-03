Guadalupe Rosales Unveils East LA Archive In New Book And Venice Biennale Show
Rosales has frequently displayed these archival materials in immersive, architectural installations designed to evoke nocturnal gatherings. Her work for the 61st Venice Biennale, titled“In Minor Keys,” incorporates infinity mirrors with neon edges, embedded artifacts, and a steel structure reminiscent of a Southern California bungalow.
A new project, the book East of the River: A Memoir of Los Angeles Girlhood, published this fall, offers a more intimate presentation of her archive. The memoir compiles many of the photos, flyers, news clips, and testimonials followers have sent her for over a decade. Rosales also includes her own photographs and experiences, sharing her Eastside upbringing and how social gatherings provided refuge from challenges at home and in the city, including the 1992 uprising, rising anti-immigrant sentiment, and gang violence. Her cousin, Ever Sánchez, was killed at a party in 1996 due to gang violence.
Source: Hyperallergic
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