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Oklahoma Art Leader Fernando Calvillo Dies In Spain Train Crash


Date: 2026-11-03 11:06:26

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Fernando Calvillo, a prominent artist and community leader in Oklahoma City's art scene, died on Wednesday, October 28, in a high-speed train collision in Toledo, Spain. His husband, Lawrence Naff, was also on board and is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital.

The crash, which Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente attributed to a combination of computational failure and human oversight, resulted in the deaths of at least 68 other people. This incident occurred just nine months after another train accident in southern Andalusia, which killed 46 individuals. Puente resigned on November 3, following a congressional session focused on rail safety.

Calvillo, who served as the director of community relations for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), was initially reported as missing. His death was later confirmed on Monday, November 1, through separate statements issued by the Mexican Foreign Ministry and OVAC. Calvillo's work included“Untitled” (2024), created for the 12×12 Art Fundraiser at OVAC.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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