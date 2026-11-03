Esther Elia Reimagines Assyrian Deities At Hecho A Mano Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Albuquerque-based artist, who has Assyrian and Irish heritage, explores contemporary Assyrian identity through sculpture, paintings, and textiles. Her solo exhibition,“Bazaar Ashuraya” atin Santa Fe, features a new collection of acrylic paintings, along with tile mosaics and functional objects.

Elia's work challenges the notion of ancient Mesopotamian lamassu figures, traditionally depicted as winged goddesses or monumental human-headed, winged bulls or lions, as mere relics. Instead, she connects these protective deities to modern Assyrian experience through autobiography, fashion, and intricate patterns.

The exhibition delves into the concept of“home,” portraying vibrant figures, shapes, and everyday objects in lamps, garments, and artworks reminiscent of rugs or tapestries. Pieces like “Sharrat Wearing Adidas” and “Esther and Zahra Wearing Farm Rio” playfully reference contemporary fashion and folk designs.

Elia stated:“The home is where Assyria lives and breathes. The home is where our language is spoken. Even if we speak English or Arabic or Farsi or French or Swedish outside of the home, the home is where Assyrian food is made, where Assyrian customs thrive, and where culture is maintained as well as created, pushed forward. As we mix with diaspora, our clothes, furnishings, and habits reflect the mixing with these new places.”

Her nearly life-size sculptures, which she calls“diasporic deities,” are crafted from Mexican tiles on cement board and plywood, mounted on wheels for adaptability in various spaces. These works incorporate materials readily available in the Southwest.

“Bazaar Ashuraya” is on view from November 6 to 29 in Santa Fe. Elia has also been announced as a 2027 resident in the Arts/Industry program at the John Michael Kohler Art Center and Kohler Co.

Source: This Is Colossal