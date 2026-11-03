Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Launches 2027 Warrior 1500XD, Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew At SEMA Show
The new vehicles feature a 1,499cc inline four-cylinder engine platform designed for recreational, commercial and fleet applications. The Warrior 1500XD offers all-metal body construction, 29-inch all-terrain tires, a 10-inch touchscreen and crew seating, while the Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew features a fully enclosed cab, heating and air conditioning, and heated and cooled seats. Massimo is also developing additional 1500 Series configurations, including HVAC and non-HVAC models and two-door variants. During SEMA, management plans to meet with prospective dealers, industry media and potential business partners to support distribution expansion and broader commercialization of the new platform.
To view the full press release, visit
About Massimo Group
Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment