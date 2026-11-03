Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Launches 2027 Warrior 1500XD, Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew At SEMA Show

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and mobility solutions, announced the official launch of its 2027 Warrior 1500XD and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew at the 2026 Specialty Equipment Market Association (“SEMA”) Show, taking place Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The launch expands Massimo's presence in the higher-displacement utility task vehicle (“UTV”) market following the October soft launch of its 1500 Series at Equip Exposition, where the company generated more than 100 prospective dealer leads and estimates initial preorder demand exceeding 100 units across both models.

The new vehicles feature a 1,499cc inline four-cylinder engine platform designed for recreational, commercial and fleet applications. The Warrior 1500XD offers all-metal body construction, 29-inch all-terrain tires, a 10-inch touchscreen and crew seating, while the Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew features a fully enclosed cab, heating and air conditioning, and heated and cooled seats. Massimo is also developing additional 1500 Series configurations, including HVAC and non-HVAC models and two-door variants. During SEMA, management plans to meet with prospective dealers, industry media and potential business partners to support distribution expansion and broader commercialization of the new platform.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

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