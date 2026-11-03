Tinygemsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Presents ENV-105 Interim Efficacy Results At International Cancer Research Conference
An interim analysis of the Phase 2 trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (“PFS”) among patients receiving ENV-105 plus apalutamide compared with apalutamide alone, with median PFS of 17.7 months versus two months, respectively (P=0.0008). The trial will now focus on first-line therapy after enzalutamide, incorporating first-line resistance in a larger patient group. Previous preclinical research has also demonstrated the potential of ENV-105 to enhance radiation sensitivity in prostate cancer models. Bhowmick said the findings support the company's hypothesis that targeting CD105 may interrupt mechanisms of treatment resistance and restore sensitivity to established cancer therapies.
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About Kairos Pharma Ltd.
Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAPA are available in the company's newsroom at
About TinyGems
TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
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