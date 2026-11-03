Tinygemsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Presents ENV-105 Interim Efficacy Results At International Cancer Research Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing drug resistance in cancer, announced that President and Chief Scientific Officer Neil Bhowmick is presenting interim efficacy results for its lead candidate ENV-105 at the 11th International Conference on Cancer Research & Drug Development in Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. ENV-105, a first-in-class CD105/BMP signaling inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for EGFR-driven non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2 trial in combination with apalutamide for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”).

An interim analysis of the Phase 2 trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (“PFS”) among patients receiving ENV-105 plus apalutamide compared with apalutamide alone, with median PFS of 17.7 months versus two months, respectively (P=0.0008). The trial will now focus on first-line therapy after enzalutamide, incorporating first-line resistance in a larger patient group. Previous preclinical research has also demonstrated the potential of ENV-105 to enhance radiation sensitivity in prostate cancer models. Bhowmick said the findings support the company's hypothesis that targeting CD105 may interrupt mechanisms of treatment resistance and restore sensitivity to established cancer therapies.

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About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types.

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