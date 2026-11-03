Blockade At Chilean Copper Mine Triggers Supply Concerns

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Last week, a six-hour blockade at the Ministro Hales mine in Chile heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions as labor disputes continue to threaten production across major mining operations. Workers and union representatives blocked the primary entrances to the mine which is owned by Codelco, halting production activities and movements of vehicles.

Supply concerns like these make it all the more urgent for projects being developed by companies like Numa Numa Resources Inc. to quickly come online so that sources of the metal can be further...

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