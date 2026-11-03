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Watan 2026: Officials Review Readiness Of National Response System


Date: 2026-11-03 11:03:34

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Municipality, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah; His Excellency Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai; His Excellency President of the National Cyber Security Agency, Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki; and Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, His Excellency Sheikh Naif bin Faleh al-Thani visited, separately, the National Command Center (NCC).

They reviewed, during the visits, the readiness of the national response system within the framework of the 'Watan 2026' exercise, including the procedures and mechanisms in place to address the various scenarios simulated in the exercise.

NCC Watan 2026

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Gulf Times

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