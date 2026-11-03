Watan 2026: Officials Review Readiness Of National Response System

They reviewed, during the visits, the readiness of the national response system within the framework of the 'Watan 2026' exercise, including the procedures and mechanisms in place to address the various scenarios simulated in the exercise.

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