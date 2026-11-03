PM Underpins Diplomacy In Calls

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has stressed Qatar's support for every diplomatic effort aimed at ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and paving the way for a comprehensive agreement that delivers sustainable peace in the region.

In a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, they discussed co-operation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and ways to strengthen it, along with the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination to de-escalate tensions and bolster security and stability.

The prime minister also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussing bilateral co-operation and ways to deepen it. They also reviewed regional developments, focusing on diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination to ease tensions and promote security and stability, and the prime minister reiterated Qatar's backing for initiatives on freedom of navigation.

Turkiye's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan joined a call with the prime minister covering bilateral ties and how to build on them. They also discussed the regional situation with the same emphasis on de-escalation and security.

Separately, the prime minister discussed relations between Qatar and the European Union with the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas and how to strengthen them. They reviewed the latest regional developments, including diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination to ease tensions, and the prime minister restated Qatar's support for a comprehensive, sustainable peace.

Maritime navigation sustainable peace security diplomatic efforts