HH The Amir, Bavaria Minister-President Hold Talks
They discussed bilateral co-operation, particularly in the fields of defence, security, economy, technology and innovation as well as investment opportunities of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials.
Also attending were several of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the Minister-President of Bavaria.Amiri Diwan bilateral economy technology
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