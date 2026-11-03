HH The Amir, Bavaria Minister-President Hold Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met at his office at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday with Minister-President of the State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany Dr Markus Soder and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the country.

They discussed bilateral co-operation, particularly in the fields of defence, security, economy, technology and innovation as well as investment opportunities of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials.

Also attending were several of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the Minister-President of Bavaria.

Amiri Diwan bilateral economy technology