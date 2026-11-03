Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Man Utd Come From Behind To Beat Roma 3-2 In Champions League

Man Utd Come From Behind To Beat Roma 3-2 In Champions League


Date: 2026-11-03 11:02:18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester United roared back from 2-0 down to give beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a lifeline with a memorable 3-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Matheus Cunha struck twice after a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty had given United hope to end a nine-game winless run in all competitions.

MENAFN03112026000063011010ID1111911917


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search