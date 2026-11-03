Man Utd Come From Behind To Beat Roma 3-2 In Champions League
Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester United roared back from 2-0 down to give beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a lifeline with a memorable 3-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Matheus Cunha struck twice after a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty had given United hope to end a nine-game winless run in all competitions.
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