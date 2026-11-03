Sudan Files UN Security Council Complaint Against Ethiopia Over RSF Drone Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Khartoum: Sudan filed complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union on Monday accusing Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to launch drone strikes against Sudanese civilian facilities from inside Ethiopian territory.

Sudan's military has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of aiding the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which it has been fighting since April 2023, including through drone attacks launched from Ethiopian territory.

Ethiopia, which denies the accusations, has in turn accused the Sudanese army of backing rebels linked to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an allegation Khartoum rejects.

In a statement on Sunday, Sudan's army-aligned foreign ministry accused Ethiopia of "blatant aggression" in its formal complaints to the Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

"The use of Ethiopian territory by the terrorist militia (RSF) to target Sudanese territory is considered a hostile act that places Ethiopia in violation of international law," it said.

In a report on Sunday, Sudan's army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council said it had documented 70 attacks involving 187 one-way attack drones launched from Ethiopian territory this year alone, killing and injuring nearly 500 civilians.

The attacks targeted residential complexes, hospitals and power and fuel stations, according to the report.

In recent months, both the army and the RSF have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometres (miles) away without risking harm to their fighters.

More than 1,100 people were killed in drone attacks across Sudan during the first half of the year, according to the United Nations.

Recent attacks on power stations in areas controlled by the army have caused widespread electricity outages in the states of Khartoum, Al-Jazirah, White Nile and Gedaref.