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QR1 Million Fine, Six-Match Suspension For Al Sadd Player: QFA

QR1 Million Fine, Six-Match Suspension For Al Sadd Player: QFA


Date: 2026-11-03 11:02:17

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Disciplinary Committee has suspended Al Sadd player Claudio Lionel for six matches and imposed a QR1 million fine for unsporting behaviour following his team's match against Al Shamal on October 30, 2026.

The committee also ordered the player to pay for the financial damage caused by throwing the Man of the Match award following the match.

The sanctions were imposed in accordance with Articles 44/9-3 and 6 of the Disciplinary Regulations for the 2026–2027 season.

The decision was among several disciplinary measures announced by the committee, including suspensions, fines and warnings, following incidents during the eighth round of the 2026–2027 Doha Bank Stars League, held on October 30 and 31.

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The Peninsula

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