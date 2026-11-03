Qatar Tourism Joins The Pacific Asia Travel Association During WTM London 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

London: Qatar Tourism has joined the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) as a destination member, strengthening its international industry engagement and creating further opportunities for collaboration with tourism stakeholders across the Asia Pacific region.

The membership was formalised at a signing ceremony at the Qatar Pavilion during World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026. The agreement was signed by Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, and Mr. Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Saad Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Mr. Henry Oh, Chairman of PATA.

Through its PATA membership, Qatar Tourism will have opportunities to engage with the Association's diverse network of destinations, airlines, hospitality organisations, travel companies, tourism authorities, educational institutions and other industry stakeholders. This will create opportunities for knowledge exchange, business networking, research collaboration and participation in PATA programmes and events, strengthening Qatar's connections with tourism markets across the Asia Pacific region.

Through continued engagement with global tourism organisations and industry stakeholders, Qatar Tourism aims to expand its international reach, explore new opportunities for collaboration and further strengthen Qatar's position as a leading destination for leisure and business travellers.