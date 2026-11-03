Joint Statement On The 53Rd U.S.-Portugal Standing Bilateral Commission

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Portugal on the occasion of the 53rd meeting of the U.S.-Portugal Standing Bilateral Commission.

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The Governments of the United States of America and the Portuguese Republic convened the 53rd meeting of the Portugal-United States Standing Bilateral Commission (SBC). The dialogue focused on the following priorities:

Defense and Security Cooperation: The delegations reaffirmed NATO's central role in Euro-Atlantic security and their shared commitment to allied defense investment in line with commitments made at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague. Recognizing the strong bilateral defense relationship and the successful collaboration on defense equipment programmes, both sides welcome the continued expansion of cooperation between their respective armed forces. They highlighted the ongoing implementation of the State Partnership Program between Portugal and the Illinois National Guard, including activities already underway and further engagements planned to strengthen interoperability, readiness, and the exchange of expertise.

Cooperation in the Azores/Lajes: Both sides praised the growing U.S. engagement with the Autonomous Region of the Azores. The delegations committed to expanding economic opportunity and people-to-people ties that benefit Azorean communities. The delegations acknowledged the U.S. Air Force's efforts in environmental remediation.

Economic security/CEO Forum: The delegations reaffirmed their strong commitment to reinforcing economic ties between Portugal and the United States. Building on the 52nd SBC meeting commitments and the October 8 meeting between Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Rangel in Lisbon, the two governments confirmed the inaugural CEO Forum Plenary Meeting to be held on November 10, 2026, in Lisbon. With this initiative, both sides aim to identify new opportunities for trade and investment, while facilitating job creation and promoting economic growth and security, to the benefit of both the United States and Portugal.

The United States congratulated Portugal on its election to the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term. Both delegations agreed to cooperate within the Council to address the pressing topics of the global agenda.

The delegations reaffirmed their sustained interest in continuing and deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

The 54th SBC will meet in Lisbon, in 2027.

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