A Caregiving Expert Says These 3 Things Should Be Done Before Your Parents Have A Medical Emergency

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your mother falls in the middle of the night, and suddenly you're standing in an emergency room answering questions you never expected to face. What medications does she take? Does she have a healthcare power of attorney? Who is authorized to make decisions if she cannot speak for herself?

For many adult children, a parent's medical emergency is the moment they discover how much important information they don't have.

The good news is that preparing for a parent's medical emergency doesn't have to involve expensive legal services or months of complicated planning.

Caregiving specialists and organizations such as AARP and the National Institute on Aging recommend taking several practical steps before a health crisis occurs.

Three preparations in particular can make an enormous difference when every minute matters.

1. Put Medical Decision-Making Documents in Place

One of the most important steps families can take is discussing who should make medical decisions if a parent becomes unable to communicate. According to the National Institute on Aging, only about one-third of Americans have a plan in place for their future healthcare decisions. An advance directive can document treatment preferences, while a healthcare power of attorney or healthcare proxy designation identifies someone authorized to make decisions when necessary. Without these arrangements, state laws may determine who can act, potentially creating confusion or disagreements among family members. Parents should complete appropriate state-specific documents while they can still make informed decisions and share copies with their healthcare providers and designated representatives.

2. Create a Medical Information File Before It's Needed

When an ambulance arrives, or a parent is admitted to the hospital, doctors may need information that family members don't have memorized. A simple emergency folder should include current medications, dosages, allergies, medical conditions, physicians' contact information, insurance details, and relevant medical directives. AARP's emergency preparedness guidance specifically recommends keeping medical records and essential documents organized and accessible during emergencies. Imagine trying to remember whether your father takes 5 milligrams or 10 milligrams of a blood pressure medication while he's being evaluated in the emergency department. Keeping an updated medication list on paper and in a securely stored digital format can reduce confusion and help healthcare professionals obtain accurate information more quickly.

3. Establish an Emergency Care and Financial Plan

A medical emergency can create immediate financial and logistical responsibilities that extend beyond the hospital visit itself. Families may suddenly need to arrange transportation, manage household bills, coordinate caregiving schedules, or pay for temporary assistance at home. The National Institute on Aging's financial planning checklist recommends organizing information about bank accounts, insurance policies, income sources, debts, and important legal documents before a crisis occurs. A parent might also consider establishing a durable financial power of attorney, which can authorize a trusted person to handle specified financial matters under applicable state law.

We spoke with Dr. Corinne Auman, gerontologist, founder of Choice Care Navigators, and author of Keenagers. She told SavingAdvice,“Start with a family meeting, ideally before a crisis, and include your parent whenever possible. Their care plan should not be decided without them. Then divide roles based on strengths and proximity, not birth order or gender. The sibling who lives nearby may handle appointments and transportation. The organized one may manage bills and paperwork. The sibling who lives across the country can still own something real: researching options, handling insurance calls, scheduling, or giving the local caregiver regular breaks.”

Why Waiting Until Something Happens Can Become Expensive

Families often postpone emergency planning because their parents are relatively healthy and living independently. Unfortunately, an unexpected hospitalization can create expenses that weren't included in anyone's monthly budget. Consider an adult daughter who must take unpaid time off work, travel several hundred miles, and arrange temporary assistance for her father after surgery. Even without a major hospital bill, lost wages, transportation, meals, and caregiving arrangements can quickly become financially burdensome. Making plans beforehand won't eliminate every expense, but it can reduce rushed decisions and help families identify more affordable options before they're under pressure.

A Power of Attorney Doesn't Automatically Cover Everything

One common misunderstanding involves assuming that a single power of attorney gives someone complete authority over medical and financial decisions. In reality, healthcare decision-making authority and financial authority are generally established through different documents with different legal purposes. A healthcare proxy may make medical decisions under specified circumstances but doesn't automatically have permission to manage bank accounts or pay household bills. Similarly, a financial power of attorney doesn't necessarily authorize someone to make medical treatment decisions. Discuss appropriate documents with qualified professionals and ensure trusted individuals know where important paperwork is stored.

Don't Forget About Medicare and Insurance Information

For older parents, preparing for a parent's medical emergency should also include reviewing Medicare coverage and other health insurance information. Family members should know whether their parent has Original Medicare, a Medicare Advantage plan, supplemental coverage, or a separate prescription drug plan. This information can affect provider networks, follow-up care arrangements, prescription coverage, and potential out-of-pocket expenses. The official Medicare website provides information about coverage, costs, and assistance programs that may help eligible beneficiaries. Parents can also arrange appropriate permission for family members to discuss Medicare information on their behalf, rather than assuming that being an adult child automatically provides access.

Have the Conversation Before Your Parents Need Help

Talking about medical emergencies, declining health, and financial responsibilities can feel uncomfortable for both parents and adult children. However, these discussions are usually easier when everyone can participate calmly rather than making decisions during a hospitalization. Start by asking your parents what they would want to happen if they temporarily couldn't manage their medical appointments or household responsibilities.

Dr. Auman told us,“Resentment usually grows from invisible work. The sibling who lives closest tends to absorb more and more without anyone formally noticing. So write the plan down, use a shared calendar or group text, and schedule regular check-ins to revisit it, because care needs change. When families can't get past old dynamics, a neutral third party like a care manager or family mediator can make all the difference. Sometimes the most helpful thing an outsider can say is what one sibling has been afraid to say.”

The National Institute on Aging's advance care planning resources offer worksheets and guidance to help families discuss healthcare preferences and future decisions.

Review Your Emergency Plan at Least Once a Year

Even a well-organized emergency plan can become outdated as medications, insurance coverage, and family circumstances change. A parent might switch doctors, begin taking a new prescription, move to another state, or change the person they want making decisions. Review important plans at least annually and after major life events. Families can schedule a yearly conversation to update medical lists, confirm emergency contacts, and review whether financial and legal arrangements still reflect their parents' wishes. Spending an hour reviewing these details can prevent unnecessary confusion when accurate information becomes urgently important.

A Little Preparation Today Can Prevent a Bigger Crisis Tomorrow

At the end of the day, Dr. Auman pointed out,“Families who prepare get to make decisions. Families who wait get handed them. When there's a plan, a parent's own wishes guide the care, and siblings are working from the same page. When there isn't, the timing, the options, and sometimes even the decision-maker are set by a hospital discharge date. Preparation doesn't mean expecting the worst. It means honoring your parent's right to direct their own life for as long as possible. Planning ahead is the most respectful thing we can do for the people we love, and it's a gift to ourselves, too.”

Establishing healthcare directives, organizing essential records, and developing an emergency financial plan can give families a clearer path forward. These preparations may also protect a parent's autonomy by ensuring their wishes remain central to decisions made during a medical crisis. The best time to have these conversations is while your parents are healthy enough to participate fully, rather than waiting until an emergency forces everyone to act.

Have you ever faced a medical emergency involving an aging parent and realized you were missing important information or documents? What do you wish your family had prepared ahead of time? Share your experience in the comments!