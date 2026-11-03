Hyundai, Kia Post Record Oct Sales In US Over Hybrid, EV Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) Hyundai Motor and Kia reported record US automobile sales for the month of October, driven by strong demand for hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) models.

Hyundai Motor America, the South Korean automaker's U.S. subsidiary, said it sold 73,452 vehicles in the United States last month, up 5 percent from 70,118 units a year earlier, marking its highest October sales on record.

In particular, the company's hybrid vehicle sales jumped 20 percent on-year, accounting for 29 percent of its total monthly sales volume. Hybrid sales for the January-October period surged 50 percent from a year earlier, reports Yonhap news agency.

By model, sales of the Santa Fe SUV soared 52 percent to 17,959 units, while those of the Palisade SUV increased 14 percent to 10,840 units.

Sales of the Kona subcompact SUV rose 21 percent to 6,029 units, while those of the Elantra sedan increased 17 percent to 12,011 units.

The Ioniq 5 EV also logged a 21 percent increase in monthly sales to 1,981 units.

"We had our best October ever, and customers responded across our lineup," said Randy Parker, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor North America.

For the January-October period, Hyundai's total U.S. sales rose 3 percent on-year to 770,916 vehicles, compared with 748,467 units during the same period last year.

Kia America said its October sales totalled 80,008 units, marking an increase of 16 percent from last year to deliver its strongest sales performance for the month of October. The company attributed strong demand of hybrids and EV models.

Sales of the EV9 jumped 111 percent to 1,406 units, while those of the Telluride and EV6 jumped 63 percent and 58 percent to 14,009 units and 803 units, respectively, according to the company.

-IANS

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