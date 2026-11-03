Milla Jovovich To Daughter Ever As She Turns 19: You've Been A Gift In Every Way

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Milla Jovovich penned a birthday tribute to her daughter Ever, who turned 19, celebrating her journey into adulthood and praising her for growing into an independent, passionate, cultured, and disciplined young woman.

Milla took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her daughter, whom she called a gift in every way and said watching her learn, grow and evolve has made her confident about the choices she will make as she steps out into the world.

Milla wrote:“Happy 19th bday to my little queen Ever!!! What an incredible journey you've created for yourself in this life! It's so amazing to watch you use all the tools you were exposed to so purposefully and expertly.”

The actress said that it's gratifying to any parent who wants their kids to appreciate the world around them.

“Then, see you add all that to your experiences everyday, learning, growing and evolving into the capable, resourceful and inspiring person you are today? Nothing could make me more confident of your present and future choices which ease the fear everyone has when their children grow up and go out into the world,” wrote the actress.

She added:“Your beauty is of course impossible to ignore but your interest in becoming a compelling, independent, passionate, cultured and disciplined human is a gift beyond comparison. You, in truth, have been a gift in every way. As a mother, you have brought me love in ways I couldn't imagine before you.”

The actress said as a friend, Ever has been loyal and thoughtful even when I know it was difficult for her.

“As another soul I share this life journey with, you have both been my student and my teacher until now I can just admire you for who you have become, separate and unique, a powerful force of nature,” said the actress.

She concluded:“The storm over the horizon has fully formed and now is about to be unleashed. My umbrella is out and my secret smile anticipates the effect you will have on the world around you. Xo mamachka.”

Milla dated Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson, who proposed to her in 2003. They married in August 2009. In November 2007, she gave birth to their first child, daughter Ever Anderson. Their second child, a daughter, was born in 2015. She gave birth to their third daughter in 2020.