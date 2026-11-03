CTI Welcomes SC's Remark On Protests, Lists Five Demands To Protect Delhi Traders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation that 'occupation in the name of protest cannot be perpetual' and put forward five demands to protect traders and businesses from losses caused by protests and demonstrations.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had given voice to the concerns of nearly two million traders, five million employees and daily wage workers in Delhi. He said the court had rightly observed that the protest by one group should not deprive others of their rights.

Goyal said CTI had consistently maintained over the past month that while everyone had the right to protest, others also had the right to conduct business and earn their livelihoods without disruption.

Referring to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission before the Supreme Court that Jantar Mantar remained occupied for 17 days despite permission being granted for only one day, Goyal said the development highlighted the concerns repeatedly raised by the traders' body.

He claimed that the indefinite occupation of Jantar Mantar had caused business losses amounting to Rs 3,000 crore in Delhi. He also questioned who would compensate traders for the overall losses, which he claimed had reached Rs 14,000 crore.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's observation, CTI put forward five demands before the Delhi Police and the government.

First, CTI demanded that Central Delhi be declared a no-protest zone until Bhaiya Dooj on November 11. It further proposed that the 10 days of the Diwali festival be permanently designated as a no-protest period every year.

Goyal said no rallies, sit-ins or demonstrations should be permitted at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate and Delhi Gate during this period. He suggested that alternative locations, including Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar, should be designated for organising protests and demonstrations.

Second, CTI called for strict enforcement of the 'one day, one protest' rule at Jantar Mantar. Referring to the Supreme Court's observation about the 17-day occupation after permission was granted for just one day, Goyal said such incidents should not be repeated.

He demanded that organisations be allowed to hold demonstrations at the venue for only one day at a time and that vacating the premises by 5 p.m. be made mandatory.

Third, CTI demanded the enactment of a Delhi Recovery of Damages Act to ensure compensation for business losses and damage to private property caused during protests. Goyal said states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura and Uttarakhand had laws providing for the recovery of damages from those responsible for planning or instigating violence and destruction of property during demonstrations.

He said Delhi should also introduce similar legislation to ensure accountability and compensate affected traders.

Fourth, the traders' body proposed a dedicated trade-disruption insurance mechanism and a compensation fund for traders and daily-wage earners affected by rallies, demonstrations and traffic restrictions.

Goyal said the fund should cover losses suffered by nearly five million daily-wage workers, street vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, loaders and porters whose livelihoods were affected by the closure of shops and disruption of transport. He suggested a mechanism similar to claims tribunals established to address losses during riots.

Fifth, CTI demanded that the Delhi Police obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from CTI and the concerned market association before granting permission for any large rally involving more than 10,000 people in Central Delhi.

It also called for the traffic management and parking plans for such events to be made public in advance to minimise inconvenience to traders, employees and commuters.