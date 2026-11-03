Hariharan Recalls Listening To 'Vande Mataram' For The First Time At 17, Says 'Didn't Understand A Word, But Its Energy Touched'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Stalwart singer Hariharan opened up about his deep emotional connection with 'Vande Mataram', where he recalled how he first encountered the patriotic song when he was just 17 years old and a cadet in the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The singer shared that although he could not understand the words at the time, the energy and depth of the composition left a lasting impression on him.

In a video shared by Hariharan on his social media account, he is seen reminiscing about his first encounter with the song during an NCC camp in Karjat.

He recalled how it was the first time he had travelled away from home and how the experience of learning 'Vande Mataram' in a different language stayed with him over the years.

Sharing his experience, Hariharan said "I was about 17 years old and I was an NCC cadet, a lance corporal. The first time I left home, we had gone for an NCC camp at Karjat. It felt like we had crossed the seven seas and gone somewhere far away.”

He added,“It was a lot of fun. And there, they taught me 'Vande Mataram' in their own language. I couldn't understand the words at that time because it was in Sanskrit and Bengali. But there was one thing - although I didn't understand the words, the depth and the energy touched me.”

He further added,“After so many years, when I got the opportunity to compose it, it was a different journey altogether. And it was so appealing. When I composed it, felt like that same 17-year-old boy again. This experience that I have had with 'Vande Mataram', and what I have composed in all the languages, is God's gift to me. 'Vande Mataram'."

A few days ago, on October 26, Hariharan, along with his family, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented her with the first copy of the premium vinyl edition of 'The Anthem: Vande Mataram'.

The occasion was particularly special as four generations of Hariharan's family came together for the musical tribute.

He was accompanied by his mother, Alamelu Mani, his wife Lalitha Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan, Amritha and the youngest members of the family, Aria Akshay and Ahan Akshay, who have also contributed their voices to the album.

One of the memorable moments of the interaction was when President Murmu listened to the first copy of the vinyl record being played on a turntable.

The presentation marked a special tribute to the song's 150-year legacy and brought together music, history and family heritage.

Sharing pictures from the memorable occasion, Hariharan wrote in his caption, "It was a profound honor and privilege for me and my entire family, across four generations, to meet the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan."

It further read, "We had the immense blessing of presenting her with the special vinyl edition of The Anthem - Vande Mataram, alongside a bespoke turntable. Music is our humble offering to the nation, and receiving Her Excellency's blessings in the presence of my loved ones makes this journey truly complete. Vande Mataram. (sic)”

–IANS

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