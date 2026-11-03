Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains, Red Alerts Issued In Several Districts

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rains are battering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as weather conditions intensify over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued red, orange and yellow alerts

Telangana is witnessing widespread rainfall as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning residents of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet districts have been placed under a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Mahabubabad is under an orange alert, while Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Yadadri and Nalgonda have been issued yellow alerts.

Several other districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Siddipet, Rangareddy and Hyderabad, may experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Winds could reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in some areas.

The IMD has also warned of a possible flash flood threat in parts of Suryapet and Nalgonda. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid crossing flooded roads or streams.

With heavy rainfall expected across Hyderabad and surrounding areas, Cyberabad traffic police have urged IT companies to adopt staggered early logouts to reduce traffic congestion and prevent weather-related travel risks.

According to the advisory, companies in the Cyberabad region were asked to complete employee logouts by 4 pm between November 3 and 5. Staggered departures were recommended from 2 pm onwards to help employees avoid peak-hour traffic and potentially hazardous road conditions.

Employees have also been encouraged to work from home wherever possible during the period of adverse weather.

The precautionary measures come as Hyderabad experiences cloudy skies, cooler conditions and the possibility of light showers. The city recorded a morning temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained close to 72%.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported across several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, Eluru and West Godavari.

The state government has been monitoring the situation and reviewing preparedness measures. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu noted that the recent rainfall had helped reduce the state's rainfall deficit and improve groundwater levels.

Authorities have also used real-time governance technology to track the weather system and communicate warnings to villages. Officials said coordinated efforts by electricity department personnel and emergency teams had helped minimise loss of life and property.

With rough conditions expected over the west-central Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been strictly advised against venturing into the sea.

Emergency response teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Officials have arranged essential supplies, medical teams, ambulance services and anti-snake venom stocks to respond to possible emergencies.

Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, follow official weather bulletins and take precautions against flooding and waterlogging.