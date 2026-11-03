Pawan Khera Targets PM Modi Over Parliament Attendance And Debates

Congress Challenges PM Modi to Open Debate

Backing the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday targeted PM Modi over participation in Parliament sessions and media interactions. Speaking to ANI, Khera accused the Centre of ignoring issues such as jobs, the economy, exam paper leaks and women's safety. "You don't show up in Parliament. The Prime Minister acts as if he's so delicate-terrified that if he steps into Parliament, someone might actually ask him a question. You are the Prime Minister in a democracy; questions will be asked, and you will have to provide answers. You don't hold a press conference-it's been 12-13 years, and you haven't held a single one. You are afraid to enter Parliament," he said.

Khera said the government's focus lies solely on religion and not on governance. He alleged that questions on unemployment are met with talk of "Islamic extremism". "Their (central govt) curriculum focuses solely on Islam, Hindus, and Muslims. It contains nothing about running a government, fixing the economy, addressing the concerns of the youth, tackling unemployment, dealing with exam paper leaks, or ensuring the safety of women. If you ask them a question related to jobs, they start talking about 'Islamic extremism.' But where is the issue of 'Islamic extremism' here? We are challenging you: come, let's have a debate," Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi's Push for Public Discourse

This comes as Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday intensified his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, launching a poll on social media platform X asking young Indians whether they wanted to see the two leaders engage in a face-to-face discussion. Gandhi tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince the Prime Minister to accept. "Youth of India, do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate? @rajnathsingh ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, @ChouhanShivraj ji, @myogiadityanath ji - you always have the PM's best interest in mind, please convince him to come," Gandhi posted.

The poll featured two options: "Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat" and "No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye." The post follows Gandhi's renewed challenge for an open debate on allegations concerning foreign connections. He suggested the discussion could be held at any venue and proposed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge.

BJP Responds to Congress Allegations

Responding strongly to the Congress challenge, BJP leader Zafar Islam accused Rahul Gandhi of making allegations without proof and of speaking against India abroad. "Anyone who understands Rahul Gandhi knows that his only expertise lies in making allegations. He makes all sorts of accusations, but leaves the responsibility of proving them to someone else. Because he doesn't know the reality," Islam said. He alleged that Gandhi "goes abroad and speaks ill of the country," adding, "He's going to America again in two days to badmouth it."

Islam asserted that Gandhi has himself shied away from parliamentary debates with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "When a respected Home Minister ji challenges him to come and debate on this issue, he does not accept the challenge. In his recent rally, where he claimed 10 lakh people would come, only 10,000 people showed up. And even those weren't outsiders; they were just workers from various parties who made up that 10,000. When they can't gather the public and have lost the people's trust, not a single common citizen joined."

Islam also said that there is infighting within Congress, saying that prominent leaders have been sidelined to favour Gandhi. He said that former Congress leaders such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would know the inner dynamics well and would answer the same. "To promote Rahul Gandhi, they sacrificed many big leaders, young-generation leaders. Did you let Priyanka Gandhi speak? You didn't, because she speaks better than him, so they don't promote her."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)