Your Spouse Wants To Retire Five Years Before You - How Should You Plan?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) When spouses retire five years apart, the working partner's paycheck can help bridge the income gap, but health insurance, Social Security timing, and household spending still require careful coordination – Shutterstock

A retirement date can sound wonderfully simple until two people pick different ones. One spouse wants to hand over the office keys at 62, while the other plans to work until 67. Suddenly, the household faces a strange arrangement: one person enjoys weekday freedom while the other still sets an alarm on Monday morning.

Retiring five years apart doesn't have to create financial trouble. In fact, it can give couples more flexibility and allow the working spouse to keep employer benefits. But the arrangement changes household income, health insurance, retirement contributions, taxes, and even daily spending habits. The biggest mistake is treating the early retirement as one person's decision when the financial consequences affect both people.

A couple needs a plan that covers the five-year gap, not simply a retirement date that looks attractive on a calendar.

The First Retirement May Change the Household Budget

The first adjustment involves more than replacing a paycheck. The retiring spouse may stop contributing to household income, but everyday expenses won't necessarily fall by half. Mortgage payments, utilities, property taxes, groceries, and insurance premiums continue regardless of who gets to sleep late.

Some expenses might actually increase. The newly retired spouse could travel more, pursue hobbies, eat out during the week, or spend more on transportation. Meanwhile, the working spouse still needs commuting costs, work clothes, and convenient lunches. A household that previously saved part of two paychecks might suddenly struggle to save anything.

Couples should build a new budget around the actual retirement date. Include the retiring spouse's lost salary, any pension income, expected Social Security benefits, and planned withdrawals from savings. Then account for expenses that will continue and activities that might become more expensive.

One particularly useful exercise involves calculating the household's monthly spending under three conditions: both spouses working, one spouse retired, and both spouses retired. That last scenario matters because the early retiree's spending habits may continue long after the second paycheck disappears. The goal isn't to make the retired spouse feel guilty about enjoying retirement. It's to avoid discovering that one person's long-awaited freedom quietly depends on the other person's paycheck.

Health Insurance Can Make or Break the Arrangement

Health insurance deserves attention before anyone submits a retirement notice. If the retiring spouse receives coverage through the working spouse's employer, the transition might be relatively straightforward. However, couples cannot assume the employer will continue covering a retired worker's husband or wife under identical terms.

The working spouse should ask the benefits department about dependent coverage, monthly premiums, deductibles, and any restrictions. Some employers offer retiree health benefits, while others provide no such option. Get the details in writing rather than relying on what a coworker remembers from somebody else's retirement.

The biggest challenge comes when the early retiree hasn't reached 65. Medicare generally begins at 65, leaving a potential insurance gap between leaving work and becoming eligible. One option involves joining the working spouse's employer plan. Another involves purchasing coverage through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. HealthCare's retiree coverage guidance explains that losing job-based insurance qualifies someone for a Special Enrollment Period. Marketplace subsidies may also reduce premiums, depending on household income and eligibility.

There is another detail couples should handle carefully: the working spouse's eventual retirement can affect Medicare enrollment. Someone who turns 65 while covered through a spouse's current employment may qualify for a special enrollment period when that employment or coverage ends. Medicare generally provides an eight-month window for Part B enrollment after the employment or qualifying coverage ends, whichever happens first. COBRA and retiree coverage do not count as coverage based on current employment for this purpose. Missing the applicable enrollment window can create penalties and coverage delays. Medicare's enrollment guidance explains the rules.

Don't Let One Retirement Date Dictate Both Social Security Claims

Couples sometimes assume the person who retires first should claim Social Security first. Those decisions don't have to happen together. Someone can leave a job, live on savings or other household income, and delay claiming benefits.

That flexibility can be valuable. Social Security allows eligible workers to claim retirement benefits beginning at 62, but claiming early permanently reduces the monthly amount compared with waiting until full retirement age. For people born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67. Delaying beyond full retirement age increases benefits until age 70.

Consider a couple in which one spouse retires at 62 while the other continues working until 67. The early retiree might use savings to cover some expenses rather than immediately claiming a reduced Social Security benefit. Meanwhile, the working spouse could continue building a larger benefit by delaying a claim, assuming the household can comfortably manage without it.

Couples should also examine survivor benefits, not just the checks they expect during their joint retirement. Social Security generally bases a surviving spouse's benefit on the deceased worker's record, subject to eligibility and benefit rules. Delayed retirement credits can increase the benefit available to a surviving spouse. This makes the higher earner's claiming decision particularly relevant to the household's longer-term security.

Neither spouse should automatically claim early or delay simply because the other person does. Compare individual benefit estimates, health considerations, available savings, and expected retirement expenses. The Social Security Administration's calculators can help couples examine different claiming dates before making a permanent decision.

Give Retirement Savings a Five-Year Assignment

The early retiree needs a source of income during the years before the second spouse stops working. That doesn't automatically mean withdrawing from a 401(k) or IRA every month. A household might combine cash savings, taxable investments, pension payments, and other available income.

The order of withdrawals deserves attention. Selling investments during a market downturn can lock in losses. Pulling too much from tax-deferred retirement accounts can also increase taxable income. Couples should examine how different withdrawal amounts affect their overall tax situation before choosing a strategy.

Age can introduce another wrinkle. Under IRS rules, someone who separates from an employer during or after the calendar year they turn 55 may qualify for an exception to the 10% additional tax on certain distributions from that employer's qualified retirement plan. The exception does not generally extend to IRA withdrawals. The IRS explains retirement distribution age rules. That difference can influence whether someone rolls an old 401(k) into an IRA immediately after retiring.

Meanwhile, the working spouse can continue contributing to an employer retirement plan, potentially receiving matching contributions. Couples should review contribution levels, employer matching rules, vesting schedules, and outstanding loans before changing their savings strategy. The remaining paycheck offers an opportunity to keep building retirement assets while the household adjusts to its new income pattern.

Check Pensions And The Benefits That Disappear With Work

A pension can complicate the timing, particularly if the early retiree has a traditional defined-benefit plan. Starting payments early may produce a smaller monthly benefit than waiting. Some plans also offer different survivor-payment options, which can affect the surviving spouse's future income. Couples should request estimates for several possible starting dates and compare the available survivor protections.

Don't overlook smaller workplace benefits, either. Life insurance, disability coverage, stock options, bonuses, and employer contributions can all change when someone leaves. A retirement date that looks financially attractive might carry a less obvious cost through lost benefits. Reviewing the entire compensation package gives couples a much clearer picture.

Make Sure Both Spouses Actually Want The Same Retirement

Money isn't the only adjustment. The spouse who retires first suddenly has more free time, while the working spouse still has deadlines, meetings, and an alarm clock that refuses to show mercy.

That difference can create friction if the couple never discusses expectations. Will the retired spouse handle more household responsibilities? Will vacations wait until both partners have time off? How much discretionary spending feels reasonable while one income disappears?

These conversations might sound less exciting than choosing a retirement destination, but they can prevent resentment. Both spouses should have room for individual interests and shared activities. Retirement works better when the couple plans a lifestyle together rather than assuming everything will fall naturally into place.

Five Years Apart Can Still Mean One Well-Planned Retirement

An early retirement doesn't have to derail the other spouse's plans. It simply creates a transition period that deserves its own financial strategy. Couples who coordinate insurance, income withdrawals, Social Security, pensions, and everyday spending can make those five years considerably more manageable.

Start planning before the retirement notice goes in. Run the numbers using actual benefit estimates and insurance quotes. Then revisit the plan annually as income, expenses, and retirement dates change. A little coordination now can prevent one spouse's dream retirement from becoming the other's expensive juggling act.

Would you retire early if your spouse planned to keep working another five years, or would you prefer to finish working together?