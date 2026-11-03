Your Employer Offers Stock Options: 6 Questions To Ask Before Exercising Them

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Employee stock options can offer an opportunity to participate in company growth, but exercising them can trigger taxes, require substantial cash, and create investment risks. -Shutterstock

A stock option can look like a raise that hasn't quite arrived yet. Your employer gives you the right to buy company shares at a predetermined price, and suddenly your compensation package includes a little piece of the business. Exciting, certainly. But there's a catch: owning the right to buy stock and actually making money from it are two very different things.

Exercising an option means purchasing the shares, often with money from your own pocket. That decision can trigger taxes, tie up cash, and expose your savings to the fortunes of one company. Even a promising employer can encounter trouble, and privately held shares don't come with an automatic line of buyers.

Before turning those options into actual stock, get answers to six questions. A generous-looking benefit deserves more than a quick glance at the company's share price.

1. What Kind of Stock Options Do You Actually Have?

Start with the paperwork, not the company's cheerful presentation about employee ownership. Most employee stock options fall into two categories: incentive stock options (ISOs) and nonqualified stock options (NSOs), also called nonstatutory options.

The difference can dramatically affect your taxes. With an NSO, exercising generally creates ordinary compensation income equal to the difference between the stock's fair market value and your exercise price. Your employer typically reports that income through payroll. ISOs generally don't create regular federal income tax when you exercise them, but they can trigger alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Ask your company's benefits department which type you received and request the grant documents. Don't assume every option in your account follows identical rules. Different grants can have different terms, even when the company groups them together on one screen.

2. How Long Do You Have to Exercise Them?

Stock options come with expiration dates, and employment changes can bring even earlier deadlines. An option might remain valid for years while you work for the company. Leave the job, however, and the clock could start ticking much faster.

Many plans give departing employees a limited window to exercise vested options. Some use a 90-day period, although your actual deadline depends on the grant and plan documents. Incentive stock options also generally lose their favorable tax status if you exercise them more than three months after leaving employment.

Ask what happens if you resign, get laid off, retire, or lose your job. Find out whether unvested options disappear and whether vested options receive a shorter expiration date. Also check whether the company can change the terms under circumstances described in the plan.

This question becomes particularly relevant during a job search. Someone considering a new position might have to choose between accepting an attractive offer and spending thousands of dollars exercising existing options. Discovering that deadline after submitting a resignation letter makes for an unnecessarily expensive surprise.

3. What Are the Shares Actually Worth?

Your exercise price tells you what you'll pay, but it doesn't automatically tell you what the shares are worth today. Suppose your options let you purchase 1,000 shares for $10 each. The company currently values those shares at $25 each. Exercising would cost $10,000, while the difference between the exercise price and current valuation represents $15,000 on paper.

That looks like a handsome deal. However, the valuation doesn't guarantee that you could sell those shares for $25 apiece. Publicly traded companies have market prices that change throughout the trading day. Private companies typically rely on valuations that may not reflect what an employee could receive in an actual sale.

Ask how the company determines fair market value and when it last updated that figure. For private employers, request information about the latest valuation, outstanding shares, and any restrictions affecting employee ownership. Also ask whether the company has experienced financial changes since its last valuation.

A low exercise price can make an option attractive, but a theoretical gain isn't money sitting in your checking account. Keep those two things separate.

4. How Much Will Exercising Cost After Taxes?

The purchase price represents only part of the bill. Taxes can turn an apparently affordable exercise into a much larger financial commitment.

With NSOs, the difference between the exercise price and the stock's fair market value generally counts as ordinary compensation income. For example, exercising 1,000 options at $10 when shares are worth $25 creates a $15,000 compensation spread. That amount generally enters your taxable income, even if you keep every share instead of selling them.

ISOs follow different rules. Although exercising generally doesn't trigger regular federal income tax, the spread can count toward alternative minimum tax calculations. Someone who exercises a large number of options could face an unexpected tax obligation without receiving any cash from selling shares.

Ask your employer for an estimated tax breakdown, but don't treat payroll estimates as personalized tax advice. A tax professional familiar with equity compensation can help evaluate the timing, potential AMT exposure, and consequences of selling shares later. The IRS also explains the reporting requirements in its stock options tax guidance.

5. Can You Actually Sell the Shares?

This question deserves particular attention if you work for a privately held company. Exercising options can turn you into a shareholder, but it doesn't guarantee anyone will buy your shares.

Publicly traded shares generally offer a straightforward way to sell through a brokerage account, subject to trading restrictions. Private-company shares operate differently. Your employer might prohibit transfers, require board approval, or restrict sales to certain transactions. You could own valuable shares on paper without having a practical way to turn them into cash.

Ask whether the company offers employee tender offers, secondary sales, or other opportunities to sell shares before an IPO or acquisition. Find out whether the company has rights of first refusal or other restrictions on outside buyers. Some private employers allow limited employee sales, while others offer no liquidity opportunities at all.

Also consider what happens if the company never goes public or finds a buyer. An IPO might sound wonderful during a recruiting presentation, but it isn't a guaranteed destination. Your financial plans need to work without assuming a dramatic stock market debut.

6. How Much of Your Financial Life Already Depends on This Company?

Owning employer stock creates an unusual financial relationship. The company provides your paycheck, potentially your retirement benefits, and now an investment opportunity. If business conditions deteriorate, several parts of your financial life could suffer simultaneously.

Consider an employee who exercises options and spends $20,000 purchasing company shares. That employee already depends on the same business for income. If the company struggles, the employee could face declining share values alongside reduced bonuses, layoffs, or uncertainty about future employment.

Ask whether exercising would leave you with enough emergency savings and whether your investment portfolio already contains substantial employer stock. Consider how much you could comfortably lose without disrupting other financial goals. Diversification matters because even successful companies encounter setbacks, sometimes without much warning.

You also don't need to exercise every vested option immediately. Depending on the plan, you may exercise a portion, wait, or let certain options expire. Each choice carries different financial and tax consequences. The goal isn't to own as many employer shares as possible. It's to make a decision that fits your broader financial picture.

A Stock Option Is an Opportunity, Not a Guaranteed Payday

Employee stock options can become a valuable part of compensation, particularly when a company grows and its shares appreciate. But exercising them involves more than comparing two numbers on a benefits statement.

The purchase price, tax treatment, expiration rules, ability to sell, and potential investment losses all deserve attention. A decision that looks attractive today might create a cash crunch or tax headache tomorrow. And an impressive company valuation doesn't guarantee an equally impressive return for employees.

Read the grant agreement, ask the benefits department specific questions, and consider professional tax guidance before committing substantial money. A little paperwork now beats discovering an expensive detail after exercising thousands of options.

Would you rather exercise your employer's stock options early or wait until you have a clearer picture of the company's future? What would influence your decision?