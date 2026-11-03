Everest Group, Ltd. Notice Of December 28, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Everest Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Everest common stock between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Everest investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that after the market closed on October 27, 2025, less than three months after Defendants last assured investors that the Insurance division's casualty reserves were adequate, Everest disclosed that it had recorded $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development, driven principally by adverse development in U.S. casualty losses from accident years 2022 through 2024. The Company also entered into an agreement providing up to $1.2 billion of protection against further adverse development on approximately $5.4 billion of North American Insurance and Other segment reserves for accident years 2024 and prior.

On this news, the price of Everest's shares fell $39.07 per share, or 11.4%, from $343.98 on October 27 to $304.91 on October 28, 2025.

The case is City of Detroit General Retirement System v. Everest Group, Ltd. et al., 26-cv-09448.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Everest and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until December 28, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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