Duolingo, Inc. Notice Of December 7, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Duolingo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DUOL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased Duolingo, Inc. Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Duolingo investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Duolingo was deliberately adding friction to the user experience, through sharply increased ad volume, upselling of subscription tiers, and declining product quality, which Defendants knew would drive users away from the app and ultimately slow Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth; (ii) Duolingo's extensive A/B testing showed Defendants that added friction in the free user experience was hurting DAU growth; (iii) Duolingo's rapidly produced AI content was degrading its product offerings, harming the user experience and user trends, and putting the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance at risk; and (iv) rather than fueling sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and“product improvements” that“get improved retention,” Duolingo's monetization push and lower-quality AI content were, as its ongoing A/B testing revealed, eroding both the product experience and the value of its subscription tiers.

The case is City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc., No. 26-cv-02199.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Duolingo and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until December 7, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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