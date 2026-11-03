Indiaai Mission Releases 2 Indigenous AI Foundation Models

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The IndiaAI Mission has released two indigenous foundation models, showcasing India's progress in creating home-grown AI technology.

The IndiaAI Mission released EKA-1 and Dhīr (Dhīr 2B & Dhīr 5B) developed by Soket Labs Technology and Research Private Limited and ZenteiQ AiTech Innovations, respectively.

IT Secretary S. Krishnan said that the development of such indigenous models strengthens India's technological and strategic autonomy in Artificial Intelligence.

It also opens up opportunities to improve productivity and efficiency across government, industry, research, and education. These resources have supported the development of models such as EKA-1 and Dhīr, each addressing distinct and relevant use cases.

Through platforms such as AIKosh, these models can be made accessible to researchers, students, innovators and the wider public, encouraging further experimentation and innovation, according to an official statement.

Sudeep Shrivastava, COO, IndiaAI, said that IndiaAI Mission's comprehensive support ecosystem is dedicated to making artificial intelligence more accessible and tailored to India's unique landscape.

“Breakthrough models like Dhīr and EKA-1 showcase the nation's multi-layered progress in AI ranging from lightweight solutions optimized for everyday devices to robust powerhouses engineered for complex enterprise applications,” he mentioned.

Soket AI and ZenteiQ are among the teams selected under the IndiaAI Innovation Centre (Foundation Models) pillar of the IndiaAI Mission to build indigenous foundation AI capabilities and Large Language Models.

Access to subsidised national AI compute infrastructure and support for ancillary research expenses under the mission enabled the development of these models, highlighting how public AI infrastructure can accelerate homegrown innovation.

EKA-1 demonstrates advanced capabilities, spanning all 22 scheduled Indian languages alongside English. Built as an open, sparse hybrid language model, EKA-1 is designed for math, code, reasoning, and agentic use.

Abhishek Upperwal, CEO, Soket Labs Technology and Research Pvt Ltd, said that“With the support of the IndiaAI Mission, we have developed an advanced AI model specifically tailored to India's unique banking, financial services and cybersecurity landscape”.

Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B enable offline-capable, document-grounded automation, knowledge retrieval, and citizen or enterprise services across defence, government, industrial, and educational sectors particularly in low-connectivity or sensitive environments.

Prof. Sashikumar, CEO, ZenteiQ AiTech Innovations, said,“Models like Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B offer the flexibility to run across different computing platforms, including GPUs and TPUs”.

Their lightweight architecture also enables on-device deployment on mobile phones, without dependence on cloud connectivity. This allows users to access AI capabilities locally while keeping data on their devices, enhancing privacy, security and accessibility, said Sashikumar.

-IANS

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