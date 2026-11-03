Delhi Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Orders Rs 20,000 Fine

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A Delhi court has convicted a man in a murder case and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 20,000, police said on Wednesday.

In a significant achievement for the Shahdara District Police, the team of Seemapuri Police Station secured the conviction of accused Ranjeet in a murder case registered under FIR No. 249/2025, dated March 14, 2025, under Sections 109(1) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court of Sanjay Garg, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, found Ranjeet guilty under Section 103(1) of the BNS and awarded him rigorous imprisonment for life, along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 13, 2025, when the complainant, Poonam, was present with her husband, Thakur Das, near Jain Mandir on Kabristan Road in Delhi. During this time, the accused, Ranjeet, allegedly attacked Thakur Das with a knife, inflicting a grievous injury to his neck.

Following the attack, the injured man was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite the medical intervention, Thakur Das succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

Based on the statement given by Poonam, a case was registered at Seemapuri Police Station.

During the investigation, the Crime Team visited and inspected the scene of the crime and carried out the necessary examination. As part of the evidence collection process, a blood-stained cotton cloth was recovered and seized by the police. The material was preserved as an important physical exhibit for further investigation.

Officials said the investigating team followed the prescribed legal procedures to ensure the proper collection, preservation and examination of all crucial evidence.

The forensic material was subsequently sent for scientific examination, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report corroborated the relevant findings, thereby further strengthening the prosecution's case.

After the investigation, the matter was committed for trial before the Court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shahdara District, at the Karkardooma Courts in Delhi.

During the trial proceedings, all the material prosecution witnesses supported the prosecution's version of events. Their statements and testimonies provided significant evidence before the court and helped establish the circumstances surrounding the murder. The scientific and forensic evidence, including the findings corroborated by the FSL report, further strengthened the chain of evidence, police officials said.

The investigating team also ensured that all relevant material was properly presented before the court. This included the physical exhibits collected during the investigation, the forensic examination findings and the testimonies of witnesses, allowing the prosecution to establish its case through documentary, scientific and oral evidence.

After examining the evidence and material placed on record, including the statements of the prosecution witnesses and the corroborative forensic findings, the court held accused Ranjeet guilty of the offence of murder.

Upon completion of the trial and a detailed consideration of the evidence presented before it, the court, through its judgment and order, convicted Ranjeet under Section 103(1) of the BNS for the murder of Thakur Das.

The court subsequently sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. It further directed that in the event of his failure to pay the fine, Ranjeet would have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment, police said.

In addition to the conviction and sentence, the court referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shahdara, for consideration of appropriate compensation for the dependents of the deceased under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme.

Officials further stated that interim compensation of Rs 50,000 had already been released to the complainant, Poonam, and the three minor children of the deceased, as recorded in the court order.

Commenting on the conviction, the Shahdara District Police said, "This conviction reflects the commitment of Shahdara District Police towards ensuring effective investigation, pursuing criminal cases through the judicial process and securing justice for victims and their families."