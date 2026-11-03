ASTS Stock Bounces Back After 2-Day Slide: Chile Clears AST Spacemobile For Nationwide Satellite Service



The decree sets a 24-month timetable to begin service, pointing to November 2028.

Brazil recently authorized 30 MHz of S-band spectrum and secondary use of the 700 MHz band. AST signed agreements with four regional Brazilian operators and plans four gateways to connect satellites with mobile networks.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday after Chile published a decree granting the company's local unit a 30-year concession to provide mobile satellite services nationwide.

ASTS stock rose more than 2% to $37.15 on Tuesday, recovering slightly from a 16-month low in the previous session.

Chile Opens Door To AST's Satellite Service

Chile has granted AST SpaceMobile Chile SpA a 30-year concession to operate mobile satellite services nationwide using its non-geostationary SpaceMobile constellation.

The approval specifies S-band frequencies of 1,990-2,010 MHz for signals sent from user devices to satellites and 2,170-2,200 MHz for signals sent back to users. Classified as an intermediate telecommunications concession for transport services, the authorization also approves AST's technical project. Service will use duly authorized third-party facilities.

The decree sets a two-year timetable to begin service. Work must start within 18 months of publication and finish within 22 months, followed by service within 24 months. These milestones fall in May, September and November 2028, respectively.

AST Expands Latin America Footprint

The Chile concession boosts AST's Latin American presence after Brazil's regulator, Anatel, authorized 30 MHz of S-band spectrum and secondary use of the 700 MHz band.

AST also signed agreements with four regional operators supporting access to up to 20 MHz of 700 MHz spectrum in their licensed areas. It plans four Brazilian gateways to connect its BlueBird satellites with mobile networks.

Service will expand as AST deploys satellites and ground infrastructure and integrates with operators' networks, subject to approvals, device compatibility and commercial agreements

AT & T Handoff Test Brings Service Closer

AST and AT & T said on Monday that they successfully transferred a connection between AT & T's ground-based cellular network and AST's satellite network, advancing efforts to keep smartphones connected beyond the reach of cell towers. The test near Granite Falls, Washington, used tech from Ericsson and Nokia. AT & T said that the companies are progressing toward real-world beta testing and commercial service.

AST is targeting initial, intermittent coverage before year-end in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. More satellite deployments are needed to move toward continuous coverage.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS has been 'bearish' for the past week amid a 45% decline in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of November 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$ASTS we have been through the pain and now it is time for the reward!”

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Another user warned,“$ASTS NO LAUNCHES SINCE AUGUST 5 AND NO SET DATE FOR NEXT LAUNCH WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON UPCOMING Q3 EARNINGS REPORT, AND PROJECTED REVENUE FOR 2026 WILL BE MUCH LESS THAN FORECASTED.”

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ASTS stock has declined 49% year-to-date.

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