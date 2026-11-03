Kylie Jenner Pens Birthday Note For 'Forever Sister' Kendall Jenner: I'm Who I'm Because Of Who You've Been To Me

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Kylie Jenner penned a heartfelt birthday note for her elder sister Kendall Jenner on her 31st birthday. The reality TV star called the supermodel her“forever sister” and credited her for who she has become.

Kylie took to Instagram, where she shared a string of childhood images of them and in her birthday note, Kylie wrote:“I am who I am because of who you've been to me. Happy birthday to

my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie.”

Kendall rose to fame in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021. The success of the show led to the creation of multiple spin-off series including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.

She started modeling at 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, she had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks.

Talking about Kylie, she is currently the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram.

In 2012, at age 14, Jenner collaborated with her sister, Kendall, to create a clothing line, Kendall & Kylie. In 2015, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits.

She has been an influential figure in pop culture since the mid-2010s. In 2014 and 2015, Kylie was listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among youth on social media.

In 2017, she was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Kylie also starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered in 2017.

On the personal front, in April 2017, Kylie was first seen with Travis Scott at Coachella. In 2018, she gave birth to their daughter Stormi broke up in September 2019 but quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of their daughter and ended up rekindling their relationship.

In 2021, after weeks of speculation, she revealed that she and Scott were expecting their second child. Kylie gave birth to their son Aire in 2022. In January 2023, it was reported that the couple had split up again. In April 2023, Kylie started dating French-American actor Timothée Chalamet.