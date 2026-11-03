Karnataka Minister Leads Talks To Resolve Sugarcane Price Deadlock

Ongoing Negotiations on Sugarcane Prices

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi has announced that further high-level negotiations will continue in a bid to resolve an ongoing deadlock between sugarcane growers and sugar mill operators over pricing demands. Addressing reporters following a preliminary round of talks in Belagavi, which included participation from cane producers, factory owners, and representatives of Maharashtra's Shetkari Sanghatana, Jarkiholi stated that discussions would stretch into a consecutive day to reach a consensus. "A meeting was held with sugar factory owners and farmers' representatives to discuss their respective demands. However, no final decision was reached. Discussions are ongoing between the factory owners and farmers, and efforts will be made to resolve the issues," Jarkiholi told reporters.

The minister noted that while a formal dialogue was convened to address the conflicting interests of both stakeholders, no definitive agreement has been finalised yet. He added, "We have held a meeting with sugarcane growers, factory owners and the Shetakari organisation (Maharashtra ). The meeting is not over today; we will hold a meeting tomorrow too. We will try to conclude the meeting tomorrow to resolve the issue." Jarkiholi further emphasised that the core grievances presented by farmers are distinct from the demands of factory owners. "The farmers' problem and demand are different from the factory owners' demand. We are trying. There has been no discussion about SIP..There has been a discussion between the farmers and the factory owners about the price. I will tell you what time we will hold the meeting tomorrow," Jarkiholi said.

Minimum Support Price and Industry Challenges

Meanwhile, the Karnataka factory owners association and unions held a meeting on Tuesday over the demand for an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP), State Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, adding that the meeting will take place under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Jarkiholi said representatives of the organisation participated in the meeting and that further developments would become clear after the discussions. He added that the duration of the ongoing situation remained uncertain and that the matter was not entirely in the government's hands, as discussions were taking place between the factory owners' association and the unions.“We don't know how long this will continue. It's not in our hands, but the discussions are ongoing between the factory owners' association and the unions,” he said.“If the MSP is not increased, people will face a lot of difficulties,” he added.

Escalating Protests and Farmer Demands

On October 31, farmers staged a black flag protest against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Mandya when the Chief Minister was said to arrive in the district. Following the protest, several protesters were taken into police custody. The ongoing Minimum Support Price (MSP) and pricing crisis in Karnataka centres around a major sugarcane and sugar price dispute between farmers, sugar mill owners, the Karnataka state government, and the Central government. Prem Chougala, General Secretary of Karnataka Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene, on Saturday (October 24), putting forward three demands of farmer activists, said, "The demands include a support price of Rs 1,000 per tonne from the state government, a price of Rs 4,500 per tonne from sugar factories, and action to stop alleged malpractice involving deductions for moss or muck during weighing."

Earlier on October 17, Farmers from sugarcane-growing districts of Karnataka raised three demands before the state and Central governments amid their ongoing protest, with Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan stating that both governments have assured them that decisions would be taken in the interest of farmers. "Firstly, they want the sugar MSP increased to Rs 60, though they are ready to discuss it with the government. The farmers have also demanded 100 per cent ethanol allocation for Karnataka from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Roshan said that only 30-40 per cent of the allocation was made to the state last year, leaving several ethanol and sugar factories underutilised and causing cash flow problems that affected their ability to pay farmers," he said. He added that the demand, if met, would also benefit maize growers. The third demand is for separate pricing of domestic and commercial sugar, with commercial sugar priced higher to improve returns for sugar mills and farmers. (ANI)

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