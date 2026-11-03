Suspicious Explosion On Railway Track In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 4 (IANS) A suspected explosion has rocked the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway line in the Ramsinghpur area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

The blast occurred late on Tuesday night, producing a loud sound that was heard in Ramsinghpur and several nearby villages, including 58 GB. The sudden explosion sparked panic among local residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes after hearing the loud noise.

Fortunately, a train had passed through the section shortly before the incident. No casualties have been reported so far.

Following the incident, police teams from Ramsinghpur police station and neighbouring stations rushed to the spot. Senior administrative and police officials also reached the location to assess the situation. Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar personally visited the site along with other senior officers.

Railway officials also arrived to inspect the track and gather information. SP Harishankar said a suspicious explosion had occurred directly on the railway track near Ramsinghpur. However, the exact cause and nature of the blast remain unclear.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been deployed to examine the site and collect evidence. Police are investigating all possible angles, and officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the forensic examination is completed.

Railway authorities have stepped up security and inspection measures following the incident.

A senior railway Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) confirmed that no trains were currently on the affected section. The official acknowledged that an incident had occurred but said there was no definitive information about its exact nature.

Railway personnel are inspecting the site to determine whether the track has sustained any damage. The powerful sound of the explosion was heard across several nearby villages, including Ramsinghpur and 58 GB. The sudden noise caused alarm among residents and fuelled speculation about what might have happened.

The cause of the explosion, the extent of any damage to the railway infrastructure and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Investigators are expected to establish the facts after a detailed examination of the site. Several officials and investigation teams arrived at the scene following the blast. Those present included Railway Senior Section Engineer (PWI) Naval Kishore, a CID team, an FSL team, Jaitsar Naib Tehsildar Ankit Godara and Anupgarh Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ashok Sagwa.

The investigation is ongoing, with police, forensic experts and railway authorities working to determine what caused the explosion.