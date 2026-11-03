Delhi Govt Seizes 7000Kg Of Unhygienic Khoya In Festival Crackdown

Delhi Government Intensifies Crackdown on Food Adulteration

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Delhi Government's Food Safety Department on Tuesday seized and destroyed approximately 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya at Mori Gate Khoya Market as part of its intensified crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali and other upcoming festivals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the market on Tuesday and inspected the operation.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the CM sought details from officials about every aspect of the operation and ensured that the suspected food products did not enter the food supply chain and reach consumers under any circumstances. She said the government would not compromise on public health. Ensuring that people have access to safe and quality food during the festive season is one of the government's foremost responsibilities. Those involved in food adulteration, regardless of how influential they may be, will be brought within the ambit of the law and face strict action.

Inspection and Testing Procedures

The Food Safety Department's operation was aimed at preventing substandard and suspicious food products from reaching consumers through the market and safeguarding public health. This was the department's fourth operation at the Mori Gate Khoya Market. During the drive, the department's team collected 44 surveillance samples from the market. These were subjected to preliminary on-the-spot testing through the 'Food Safety on Wheels' mobile testing facility, with 35 of the 44 samples failing the preliminary tests. Two additional samples were also collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed examination.

The preliminary tests conducted at the site also brought to light information relating to milk powder, vanaspati and substances used for binding in the suspected material. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for further investigation into these ingredients.

Government Commitment to Public Health

CM Rekha Gupta congratulated the entire Food Safety Department team on the operation. She said the alertness, hard work and timely action of officials help curb activities such as food adulteration. She directed the team to continue working with the same promptness and commitment. The Chief Minister said there was no place in Delhi for those who seek to spoil the joy of Diwali through food adulteration. Public health remains paramount, and the Delhi Government's crackdown on adulterators will continue with full strictness. The government's objective is not just to detect adulterated food products but also to effectively prevent such activities.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directions, the Food Safety Department has been conducting sustained drives against food adulteration in view of the festive season. As part of the action taken so far, the department destroyed 2,830 kg of khoya on September 4, 610 kg on September 8, and 520 kg on October 23. Subsequently, on November 3, the department seized and destroyed approximately 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya during its operation at the Mori Gate Khoya Market. With this latest action, the total quantity of khoya destroyed by the department so far has reached 10,660 kg. (ANI)

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