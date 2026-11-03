Mos Pabitra Margherita Discusses Global South Ties In Madrid Visit

Diplomatic Engagements in Madrid

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid and discussed India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region. "Pleased to meet Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid. Our conversation focused on India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region," Margherita said on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Strengthening Economic and Cultural Ties

The MoS met business representatives from Spain's textile and tourism sectors to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. "Interacted with business representatives from Spain's textile & tourism sectors. Discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Spain cooperation in textile trade, sourcing, manufacturing, sustainable textiles, investment and tourism, while also highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties," he said.

Commemorating Gandhian Ideals

Margherita also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Madrid, emphasising his dedication to truth and non-violence as a guiding principle for global peace and harmony. "Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth and Ahimsa continue to inspire humanity," the MoS said in a post on X.

Participation in the Ibero-American Conference

Margherita arrived in Madrid on Monday to participate in the 30th Ibero-American Conference Summit, where India is scheduled to join the Conference as an Associate Observer. The multilateral forum comprises 22 member countries, alongside 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers. According to statements released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is slated to run through November 5. Throughout his stay, the MoS is expected to hold bilateral meetings with key counterparts on the sidelines of the summit and engage directly with members of the Indian community residing in Madrid. The Ministry noted that the diplomatic tour highlights a significant milestone within the framework of the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence celebrations. (ANI)

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