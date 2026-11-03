Yamal, Raphinha Shine As Barcelona End Aston Villa's Unbeaten Champions League Run

MENAFN - IANS) Barcelona, Nov 4 (IANS) Barcelona delivered a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Camp Nou, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha leading the charge to bring the Premier League side's perfect start to an end in the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts made an immediate impact, taking the lead in the seventh minute after capitalising on a costly defensive lapse from Joao Gomes. The midfielder's misplaced ball inside the box fell invitingly for Yamal, who made no mistake with a composed finish past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The goal also saw the Spanish teenager reach another significant milestone, taking his Champions League tally to 14 and moving ahead of Kylian Mbappe as the competition's highest-scoring teenager.

Unai Emery's side refused to be overwhelmed by the early setback and created several opportunities to draw level before the interval. Matty Cash and Victor Lindelof both tested Barcelona's defence, while Johan Manzambi and Gomes also came close to finding the target. However, goalkeeper Joan Garcia and the home defence managed to keep Villa at bay.

Barcelona returned from the break with greater attacking intent and extended their advantage in the 52nd minute. Raphinha attempted a low effort from outside the penalty area, which took a deflection off Pau Torres and wrong-footed Suzuki before finding the net.

The Brazilian was not finished yet. In the 64th minute, Joao Cancelo produced an outstanding delivery from the left flank, allowing Raphinha to get into position and convert from close range for his second goal of the evening.

The brace took Raphinha's season tally to 19 goals in just 13 appearances, underlining his growing influence in Barcelona's attacking setup.

Villa continued searching for a response, but Barcelona maintained control during the closing stages. Anthony Gordon was denied another opportunity to reduce the deficit by Suzuki, while Leon Goretzka came close with a header that struck the post.

The result ended Villa's winning run in Europe and moved Barcelona level with the English side on nine points in the league-phase standings, placing the Spanish club ahead on goal difference.

The victory also marked Barcelona's first Champions League clean sheet since April 2025, providing a timely boost for Hansi Flick's side ahead of their crucial La Liga encounter against Atletico Madrid.