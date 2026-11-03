MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Miss Universe 2026: Key Event Dates, Venue, and How to Watch Mariale Acosta Represent Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The countdown to Miss Universe 2026 is officially underway as delegates from across the globe gather in Puerto Rico. Representing Costa Rica, Mariale Acosta has officially traveled to the island following a warm farewell celebration at Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela.





Key Event Schedule

The main competition activities at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico are structured as follows:DateEventHighlightsSaturday, November 21National Costume ShowContestants showcase their cultural heritage and national roots through elaborate traditional designs, November 22Preliminary CompetitionDelegates take the stage to compete for a spot among the official top finalists, November 24Grand Final Night & CoronationThe official culmination of the pageant where the successor to Mexico's Fátima Bosch will be crowned.





How to Watch in Costa Rica

Fans in Costa Rica can follow every step of Mariale Acosta's journey live:



Television Channel: ¡OPA! Channel (Channel 38 on over-the-air television) Online Streaming: Available live via the official ¡OPA! website

Stay Tuned for Updates

With preliminary scoring fast approaching, stay tuned for coverage of Mariale Acosta's national costume reveal, preliminary scores, and behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the final coronation night on Tuesday, November 24.

The post Miss Universe 2026: Key Event Dates, Venue, and How to Watch Mariale Acosta Represent Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.