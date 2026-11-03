“Lucky To Have Survived”: Father Of Rescuer Wounded In Komyshuvakha Shares Update On Son's Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Rodion and his brother Denys have been serving in the State Emergency Service for several years. Yesterday, both were on duty. When the enemy struck the center of Komyshuvakha with guided bombs, rescue workers-including Rodion-rushed to the scene.

“I knew he was on duty; I knew they had gone out on a call because he texted me, but then I noticed he wasn't reading my messages. Later, they told me there had been a call, that they had gone to put out a fire, and that there was a second outbreak,” recalls Eduard, the rescuer's father, speaking about yesterday.

The man says he learned what had happened from his second son. He adds that many of his acquaintances died there yesterday and thanks God that his son survived.

“His jaw is broken in three places, his elbow, his arm doesn't work, his shoulder... My wife is talking to the doctor right now,” the man says.

Eduard admits that when he first saw his son after the surgery, he hugged him and said:

“You're alive. God willing, may you stay alive.”

Death toll fromairstrike rises to 31, nearly 50 people missing

Rodion speaks a little, but remembers almost nothing. He says that once he recovers, he will return to duty.

As reported, yesterday the enemy dropped at least nine bombs on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. As of now, 33 people are known to have died, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. Nearly fifty people remain trapped under the rubble.