China Eastern Airlines Unveils Integrated Service Solutions And Innovative Initiatives At 2026 North Bund International Aviation Forum

MENAFN - GetNews) Beijing,China - November 03, 2026 - China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) unveiledintegrated service solutions and innovative initiatives at the 2026 North Bund International Aviation Forum, held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai on October 20. The forum was jointly hosted by CEAir and Shanghai Airport Authority.

Themed“Harmonious Integration, Resilient Development-Co-building an Open and Collaborative Global Aviation Ecosystem”, the forum brought together nearly 300 guests from the global aviation industry, including representatives of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Council International, SkyTeam, Auckland Airport, and Swissport. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing the aviation industry and reached broad consensus.

At the forum, CEAir unveiled two major integrated service solutions:“Eastern Ease-Journey” and“Aviation+”.

The first was“Eastern Ease-Journey – an integrated convenient service system for aviation passenger and cargo services” that leverages coordinated intermodal services linking air travel with rail, road, and water transport. The system aims to provide seamless, end-to-end services covering every stage of a journey, from departure and check-in to boarding, onboard services, and arrival.

The second was“Aviation+” Strategy for Integrated Development and Ecosystem Expansion. The“Aviation+” ecosystem now brings together 130 cross-sector partners across diverse sectors, including museums and cultural institutions, business and tourism, healthcare, intermodal transport, sporting events, winter sports, and artificial intelligence (AI).

CEAir also unveiledtwo innovative initiativesin collaboration with Fudan University and Ruijin Hospital.

The first was a new university-industry collaboration platform with Fudan University, titled the“China Eastern Airlines – Fudan University Platform to Promote Brand Internationalization and Enhance Shanghai's City Image”. It aims to strengthen the city's international communication capabilities through the integration of industry and education.

The second was Strategic Cooperation 2.0 with Ruijin Hospital, marking a new phase in their partnership. Through joint efforts involving the“Sky-Blue In-Flight Medical Volunteers” and charitable flight assistance for children with specific medical needs, the two partners are working together to safeguard passengers' health and safety throughout their journeys.

The service solutions and initiatives unveiled at this year's forum highlight the broad prospects for joint contribution and shared benefits across the aviation ecosystem.

Complementing these developments, guests travelling on CEAir flights on October 20 were able to use its self-developed Digital Terminal service system at the forum venue to complete check-in and baggage transfer arrangements within five minutes spared them the hassle of carrying their luggage and gave them a firsthand experience of the convenience of smart aviation.

About CEAH:

China Eastern Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. (CEAH), headquartered in Shanghai, is one of the three major state-owned aviation transportation groups in China. Leveraging the modern, integrated aviation service system it has built over the years, CEAH focuses on the development of three major businesses: full-service aviation, innovative economy aviation, and air logistics. In addition, it operates five aviation-related businesses through its subsidiaries: China Eastern Technic, China Eastern Catering, China Eastern Innovation, China Eastern Capital, and China Eastern Property Investment & Management. CEAH is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces to promote high-quality development and the construction of a world-renowned enterprise. It is the first state-owned large aviation transport group to achieve independent public listings for both of the aviation industry's core businesses: air passenger transport and air logistics.