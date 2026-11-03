The Best-Selling Authors Association Recognizes Frank Mann As A No. 1 International Bestselling Author

MENAFN - GetNews) Internationally exhibited artist Frank Mann earns No. 1 International Bestselling Author recognition following the international success of The Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Vol. 3.

New York, NY – Nov. 3, 2026 – The Best-Selling Authors Association® has formally recognized Frank Mann as a No. 1 International Bestselling Author for his contribution to The Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Vol. 3, following the book's successful launch on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The collaborative leadership anthology, published by the International Association of Top Professionals, reached No. 1 on Amazon in the United States, Canada, and Australia during its launch campaign, establishing the third volume of the series as an international bestseller.

Beyond the No. 1 rankings, the campaign gave the book visibility across both niche and broader Amazon charts, where it appeared alongside widely recognized authors and titles associated with James Clear, Daniel Kahneman, Stephen R. Covey, Simon Sinek, Dale Carnegie, Robert Cialdini, Chris Voss, Malcolm Gladwell, Mel Robbins, Patrick Lencioni, and Alex Hormozi.

The book also outranked business classics including Jim Collins' Good to Great, Napoleon Hill's Think and Grow Rich, and The 12 Week Year. The results earned each of the anthology's 25 contributing writers, including Mann, recognition as a No. 1 International Bestselling Author.

The third volume continues the association's series on purpose-driven leadership, bringing together professionals whose work has created measurable impact across their industries and communities.

Mann's chapter approaches that theme from the studio rather than the boardroom. A visual artist whose work has been exhibited on six continents, Mann opens his contribution with a line he attributes to the poet Rainer Maria Rilke: never to remain with the dream or the intention, but always to press it into things.

For Mann, the quote describes a working life. He writes that aspiration alone is insufficient and that fulfillment comes from“applying incremental efforts and thereby materializing your vision.” Persistence, in his account, is the primary ingredient of a career that has run for decades.

“The work of art is the residue of the working process,” Mann wrote.

That process began far from the art world. Born in Washington, D.C., to a father in business and a mother who worked as both an educator and a nurse, Mann first studied life sciences at High Point University, where an introduction to genetics shaped a lasting interest in perception and how people interpret what they see.

He went on to study fine arts at George Washington University, earned his Master of Fine Arts at Pratt Institute, and continued his education at Columbia University and through the Whitney Museum's Graduate Seminars.

Mann's work moved outward from New York to exhibitions in Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Amsterdam and eventually to six continents. His pieces are held in permanent collections that include the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim, and major museums across Europe and South America. Alongside his studio practice, he has taught, illustrated books, written a screenplay, and published essays now held in art libraries and archives.

In his chapter, Mann points to Venice as a career highlight. He exhibited in collateral exhibitions held during the Venice Biennale in 2015 and 2019 and has been invited again for the 61st edition in 2026. These independent shows, he notes, draw the same international audience as the main exhibition.

Asked in the book how he gives back on a global scale, Mann cites his participation in international charities, his support for cultural institutions, and the lectures and presentations he delivers when exhibiting his work.

His chapter also connects leadership to a wider view of human interdependence, drawing on the African philosophy of Ubuntu and Albert Einstein's position that peace is achieved through understanding rather than force.“Understanding breeds compassion and compassion creates connection,” Mann wrote.

His advice to readers follows the same line.“You must do what you can to change the tempo and to provide a sense of meaning to those who need it most wherever you find it,” he wrote.

Mann's selection as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader is one of several distinctions he has received through IAOTP, and his work has been featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and the Planet Hollywood billboard on the Las Vegas Strip. The recognition will be celebrated at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

For Mann, becoming a No. 1 International Bestselling Author adds a publishing milestone to a body of work he describes as never finished, evolving the way perception itself evolves.

The Best-Selling Authors Association® acknowledges Frank Mann's contribution to the international success of The Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Vol. 3 and formally recognizes him as a No. 1 International Bestselling Author.

About the Best-Selling Authors Association®

The Best-Selling Authors Association® is an independent organization that verifies and formally recognizes authors whose books achieve documented bestseller status, providing a credential authors can use in their professional bios, media, and marketing. For more information, visit bsaa.