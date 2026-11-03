I Know My Father Loves Me By Brandon Stacey Turns Everyday Parenting Moments Into A Powerful Story Of Unconditional Love

Educator and father offers families an illustrated reminder that children remember who showed up for them.

High Point, North Carolina, United States – November 3, 2026- What makes a child know that a parent truly loves them?

For author and educator Brandon Stacey, the answer can often be found in the small moments: showing up, helping out, laughing together, setting boundaries, celebrating accomplishments, offering comfort after disappointment and continuing to care as a child grows into adulthood.

Those moments form the heart of Stacey's illustrated book, I Know My Father Loves Me.

Told through the perspective of a daughter reflecting on her relationship with her father, the book follows their bond across multiple stages of life. It begins with the father holding his newborn daughter and moves through childhood adventures, school experiences, teenage challenges, adult milestones, marriage, grandchildren and the enduring memories that remain when loved ones are apart.

Rather than describing parental love only through sentimental declarations, Stacey shows it through action.

The father spends time with his daughter at parks and ice cream shops. He participates in tea parties. He stands beside her when a science fair experiment goes wrong. He corrects her when necessary and supports her through emotional disappointments.

These scenes highlight an important theme running throughout the book: children may understand love through the memories parents create with them.

Humor also plays a significant role. Fatherhood in Stacey's story is not presented as formal or distant. The father fumbles through building projects, becomes an enthusiastic participant in his daughter's activities, survives martial arts practice, navigates the complicated territory of teenage romance and eventually embraces the joyful chaos of becoming a grandfather.

Behind the lighthearted moments, however, is a deeper message about consistency.

The father remains present during embarrassment and success, heartbreak and celebration, discipline and fun. As his daughter moves into adulthood, his role changes, but the relationship does not disappear. The final moments of the story emphasize that the love children receive can continue to influence them even across distance and separation.

The book also carries a strong personal connection for Stacey. He dedicates I Know My Father Loves Me to his four daughters, Danielle, Kiara, Kaitlyn and Kaydence, making its celebration of the father-daughter bond especially meaningful.

Stacey's background in education further complements the book's family-centered message. Born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, he earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught in multiple schools across the state. He later earned a master's degree in Education Administration and completed a doctoral program in Organizational Leadership.

His professional philosophy emphasizes education, personal growth, leadership, dedication and helping young people develop the confidence to pursue their potential.

For fathers and daughters, parents and children, educators and families searching for a meaningful story about the importance of being present, I Know My Father Loves Me offers a simple but lasting reminder: love is often remembered through what we consistently do for the people who matter most.

I Know My Father Loves Me by Brandon Stacey is now available on Amazon.

Order the book here:

About the Author

Brandon Stacey was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. His professional background reflects a longstanding commitment to education and leadership. He earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught in several schools across North Carolina before completing a master's degree in Education Administration. He later completed a doctoral program in Organizational Leadership and is currently writing his dissertation.

Stacey believes education can help prepare young people to become future leaders, innovators and change makers and he emphasizes passion, dedication, purpose and confidence in achieving meaningful goals.

Book Name: I Know My Father Loves Me

Author Name: Brandon Stacey

ISBN Number: 979-8952851504

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here