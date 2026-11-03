Deb Drummond Announces International Women's Day Grand Finale And Three-Year“262” Reunion On November 8

MENAFN - GetNews) Free virtual summit will feature more than 20 speakers, special guests, and a global celebration encouraging women to finish 2026 strong and enter 2027 empowered.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - November 3, 2026 - Deb Drummond is hosting the International Women's Day Grand Finale on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The virtual event marks the final gathering of her 2026 International Women's Day summit series and will bring together women from around the world for inspiration, education, connection, and celebration.

This year's finale will also serve as a three-year reunion for the "262" community, welcoming back the speakers, authors, and red-carpet participants who have helped shape the movement. New attendees are invited to join the celebration and connect with a community committed to amplifying women's voices.

Centered on the theme of ending the year strong in business and personal life while beginning 2027 empowered and in joy, the summit will feature more than 20 speakers alongside special guests from entertainment, media, and entrepreneurship.

The event website lists 32 hosts, speakers, and panelists for the Finale Event

Hosts: Deb Drummond and Dr. Melissa Balizan

Featured Speakers:

Lori Earl - Entertainment publicist; Principal of CodeBlue Media

Amy Diamond - Transformational Money and Mindset Coach

Deb Drummond - Business Coach; Founder of Mission Accepted Media and The Women's Channel

Lea Woodford - Founder and CEO of Speaker Life Media

Donna Murphy - Speaker, Life Strategist, and Relationship Expert

Elenore Pan - Multimedia Producer and Creative Technology Founder

Catherine Rocheleau - Founder and CEO of Ignite Leadership International

Adina Maynard - Oncology Nurse, Speaker, and Founder of DnA Games

Angelica Ventrice - Leadership Performance Expert

Stefani Seek - Coach, Author, and Creator of the 5V Alignment Method

Joely Fisher - Actress, Author, Director, and Broadway Performer

Susan Blumberg - Clinical Psychologist and Family Resilience Coach

Carly Church - Author and Founder of We Got You Mama

Grace C.W. Liu - Author and Communication Strategist

Rachel McCord - Founder of The McCord List Media Network

Celebrity Panel

. Lainie Strouse - TV, Film, and Event Producer

. Natasha Rimar - Actor and Filmmaker

. Suzette Laqua - Executive Producer

Mom-ager Panel

. Deb Drummond - Founder of Mission Accepted Media

. Ocean Baker - Fashion Designer, Artist, Founder of Natsukashii Ink

. Michelle Cameron Coulter - Olympic Medalist

. Jacqueline Coulter - Fashion Designer, Founder of The Coult

Business Trailblazers Expert Panel

. Angie Lam

. Cathy Holt

. Cheryl Olfert

. Christina Sommers

. Emily Bassett

. Johann Callaghan

Additional Guest Speakers

. Carol Koppelman

. Kolleen Chesley

The program gives attendees space to reflect on their progress, reconnect with their goals, and find encouragement for the year ahead. Through shared experiences and perspectives, the event will explore the power of women learning, growing, and supporting one another.

Drummond is inviting participants to attend for a brief visit or stay throughout the day. As part of her personal invitation, she is encouraging each attendee to bring at least one friend and share the event with women who could benefit from its message of possibility and connection.

Free Admission and Optional Contributions

The International Women's Day Grand Finale is open to women and everyone who supports and champions them. Complimentary tickets are available, with optional donations helping keep the event accessible to participants worldwide.

Those who wish to attend without making a contribution can select "Free Ticket" at checkout. Contributions support the event's mission of providing access to inspiration, education, and empowerment regardless of financial circumstances.

To view the lineup and register, visit rel="nofollow" href="" debdrummond/final

About the Finale Event

Hosted by Deb Drummond and Dr. Melissa Balizan, the International Women's Day Grand Finale brings together speakers, authors, creatives, entrepreneurs, and supporters for a day of connection and empowerment. The November 8 gathering closes the 2026 summit series and celebrates a three-year reunion of the "262" community.

ABOUT DEB DRUMMOND

Deb Drummond is an entrepreneurship pioneer. She is the Founder of The Women's Channel, a streaming television channel dedicated to creating TV Shows for influential Entrepreneurs. To date, she has built seven international companies and inspired thousands of people worldwide.

She founded the Show Up Stand Up Speak Up, Yes You! movement, a televised heart project with a reach of more than 350 million, created to celebrate and preserve the solidarity and spirit of International Women's Day.

Drummond's multi-decade focus on top performance has established her reputation as a speaker, mastermind trainer, and personal coach. She has educated and motivated audiences of up to 20,000 people and, through her private practice, has worked with more than 30,000 clients, helping them move toward greater health, wealth, and performance.

As host of the Mission Accepted podcast, Drummond interviews dynamic entrepreneurs, ultrapreneurs, creatives, and media professionals who reveal their personal stories and the lessons behind their success. She is also the founder of Mission Accepted Media, where she creates anthologies and books centered on people, business, impact, and legacy. Drummond is also the creator of the popular Top Performance Day Planner and Tracker.