Free House Music Concert Brings Dance, Movement And Unity To Macarthur Park On November 6

MENAFN - GetNews) DJ Rachel Lee and Corbeatz will perform at a free outdoor community gathering celebrating music, connection and the unifying power of dance with MAC·LA as part of the Music + Movement series.

LOS ANGELES, CA – November 3, 2026 – A free outdoor house music concert will take place in front of the historic MacArthur Park bandshell in Los Angeles on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Featuring performances by DJ Rachel Lee and Corbeatz, the event invites community members of all backgrounds to come together for an evening of music, movement, dance and unity.

The three-hour gathering will transform the park into an open-air dance floor, creating an inclusive environment where attendees can experience the energy of house music while connecting with their neighbors and the broader Los Angeles community.

House music, a genre rooted in dance culture and community expression, provides the soundtrack for an evening centered on togetherness. Through rhythmic beats, uplifting melodies and shared movement, the event aims to demonstrate how music can transcend cultural and social differences.

DJ Rachel Lee and Corbeatz will deliver house music sets designed to encourage dancing, self-expression and positive energy. Both performers will contribute to an atmosphere that celebrates the freedom of movement and the connections created through music.

The event reflects the community-focused spirit of MAC·LA (Music·Arts·Community·Los Angeles), which has helped establish MacArthur Park as a destination for accessible cultural programming over the past 19 years. The organization's mission is to provide vibrant, inspiring experiences that foster social connections and drive economic progress.

Through an innovative contract with the City of Los Angeles, funded by the Office of Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez and the California Community Foundation with support from the Department of Recreation and Parks, MAC·LA will bring free music, arts, workshops, community resources, and cultural celebrations to MacArthur Park in every season beyond the summer series.

For more than 19 years, MAC·LA produced free outdoor concerts that celebrate Los Angeles' diverse musical traditions and bring people together through shared artistic experiences. Its programming emphasizes the importance of making music and culture accessible regardless of background or income.

The November 6 gathering continues that spirit of community engagement, highlighting electronic dance music as another avenue for cultural connection and public celebration.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends, enjoy the outdoor setting and participate in an evening where music serves as a common language.

Event Details



Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, California (NW corner of the park, in front of the bandshell located across the street from 610 S. Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057)

Genre: House music

Featured DJs: DJ Rachel Lee and Corbeatz

Admission: Free No drugs or alcohol permitted. Thank you for keeping it an all-ages healthy space.

About MAC·LA

MAC·LA (Music·Arts·Community·Los Angeles), formerly Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, is a community-centered organization dedicated to providing free, high-quality music, cultural and arts programming·LA does not exist for the few. We exist for the many. And in music and the arts, we find each other.

For more information, visit .