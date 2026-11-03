As Open Web Text Runs Thin, Sourcex Explains Licensed Business Data For AI

MENAFN - GetNews) Much of the public web has already been used to train AI. SourceX explains why the next source sits inside businesses, and how companies can license it with permission.

Los Angeles, California, United States - November 03, 2026 -- Much of the openly available text on the internet has already been used to train AI models. SourceX, a Los Angeles company, is publishing a plain-language explanation of where it believes the next wave of training data comes from: inside ordinary businesses, licensed with the owner's agreement, and paid for.

Real work lives inside companies. A support team's conversations show how customer problems get resolved. A sales team's CRM shows how deals move. An engineering team's tickets and code review history show how software gets fixed. Most of it has never been public, and many AI developers now prefer data licensed with the owner's agreement.

"The models people use every day learned from what the world posted in public," said Noah Loul, founder and CEO of SourceX. "The next leap comes from how real businesses operate, and that knowledge belongs to the companies that did the work. They should be asked first, and they should be paid."

Who takes part, and how

SourceX licenses business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation, then pays them for it. Companies sign with SourceX, not with an AI lab. SourceX handles the agreement, data preparation and payout, with defined scope, de-identification and contractual confidentiality.

The program is built for established organizations with 50 or more full-time employees at peak. SourceX prioritizes the United States and also works with companies in Canada and the European Union. Businesses in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, South Africa, Latin America, the UAE and Saudi Arabia can qualify when at least 90% of their data is in English.

Permission built into every step

Consent here is more than a checkbox. The supplier chooses which systems, records and date ranges are in scope. A rights review confirms the company owns the records and can license them, including any limits set by customer or vendor contracts. Before anything is used or shared, data is de-identified through approved processing routes. SourceX is plain that no method is perfect, and its agreement records that re-identification may still be possible.

Each dataset comes with a diligence packet documenting its source, rights, preparation and permitted use. The original records stay with the company that created them.

A low-stakes first step

Interested companies begin with a few quick questions. There are no uploads and no commitment, and a company can back out at any point before it signs, at no cost. Payment is usually a one-time fee per agreed dataset, set out in writing before any data moves.

Business leaders curious whether their own records could qualify can find out at SourceX.

About SourceX

SourceX Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, licenses business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation and pays them for it. Companies sign with SourceX, not with an AI lab, and SourceX manages the agreement, data preparation and payout. Founder and CEO Noah Loul previously founded B2B Rocket, acquired by Blackpearl Group in 2025. Learn more at sourcex.