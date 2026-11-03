Epley Partners Private Wealth Begins A New Chapter With Raymond James

MENAFN - GetNews) The Las Vegas-based wealth management practice strengthens its commitment to personalized financial guidance with access to expanded resources and capabilities.

SUMMERLIN, LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 3, 2026 - Epley Partners Private Wealth is entering a new chapter following founder Jimmy Epley's affiliation with Raymond James in 2026. The move provides access to an expanded range of financial resources, investment capabilities, and planning tools while maintaining the personalized service and long-term client relationships that have defined the practice.

The affiliation supports Epley Partners' approach to comprehensive wealth management, bringing investments, tax considerations, retirement strategies, and estate planning together. Through its financial planning services, the practice continues helping individuals, families, and business owners make informed decisions based on their financial goals and circumstances.

For clients navigating complex financial decisions, the relationship with Raymond James offers additional resources to support coordinated strategies. From estate tax planning considerations to investment allocation and wealth preservation, Epley Partners emphasizes evaluating each financial decision within a broader, long-term plan, coordinating with qualified tax and legal professionals when appropriate.

With experience in tax and financial services dating back to 1997, Jimmy Epley brings an individualized approach to wealth management. As a personal financial specialist focused on understanding each client's circumstances, Epley emphasizes clear communication, financial education, and relationships built on trust.

The firm's comprehensive approach also includes evaluating alternative investment management strategies for eligible investors, alongside traditional investment solutions. Its retirement planning guidance helps clients consider income needs, withdrawal strategies, and changing financial priorities as they prepare for the future.

"Financial planning is about more than managing investments. It's about understanding the decisions that shape a family's future," said Jimmy Epley, Founder and CEO of Epley Partners Private Wealth. "Our relationship with Raymond James gives us access to additional resources while allowing us to stay focused on what matters most: personal relationships, thoughtful planning, and helping clients make informed financial decisions."

Operating from Summerlin, Las Vegas, Epley Partners Private Wealth serves individuals, families, and business owners nationwide, subject to applicable registration requirements. The Raymond James affiliation represents an opportunity to support the firm's established client-first approach with broader financial capabilities. Learn more at eppw.

About Epley Partners Private Wealth

Epley Partners Private Wealth is a Las Vegas-based wealth management practice founded by Jimmy Epley. The firm provides personalized financial guidance encompassing investment management, retirement planning, tax-related strategies, and estate and legacy considerations. Affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, Epley Partners focuses on comprehensive planning, financial education, and long-term client relationships.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Epley Partners Private Wealth is separately owned and operated. Raymond James does not provide tax or legal advice.