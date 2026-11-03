Future Electronics And Infineon Technologies To Host Webinar On Next-Generation Silicon Power Mosfets

MENAFN - GetNews) Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will host a technical webinar with Infineon Technologies focused on the latest advancements in silicon power MOSFET technology.

Montreal, Canada - November 3, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will host a technical webinar with Infineon Technologies focused on the latest advancements in silicon power MOSFET technology.

The webinar, "Fueling Next-Gen Power Applications with the Infineon Technologies OptiMOS 7, 8 and CoolMOS 8," will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST.

As power demands increase across industries, engineers face growing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce losses, shrink form factors, and manage thermal challenges. The session will explore how Infineon Technologies' newest generations of OptiMOS 7, OptiMOS 8, and CoolMOS 8 devices push the physical limits of silicon to deliver efficiency, power density, and thermal performance across low-, medium-, and high-voltage applications.

Attendees will learn about the latest silicon MOSFET technologies, explore innovative packaging solutions, identify key target applications, and understand system-level benefits including improved power density, energy efficiency, thermal management, and cost optimization. The webinar will also share real-world examples and practical design insights for applying next-generation silicon power solutions in demanding power designs.

The session will be presented by Brian LaValle, Director, Power Switches Marketing at Infineon Technologies. LaValle has more than 25 years of experience in MOSFET technology and is responsible for the promotion and support of the company's silicon MOSFET portfolio spanning 15V to 950V.

To learn more and register for the webinar, visit the dedicated registration page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit .

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