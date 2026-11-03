UNAOC And The BMW Group Honour 10 Grassroots Organizations

MENAFN - GetNews) With the support of Accenture, UNAOC and the BMW Group honoured 10 grassroots organizations as recipients of the Intercultural Innovation Hub 2026 at a ceremony at the House of BMW in Milan, Italy.

Milan, Italy - November 3, 2026 - Ten grassroots initiatives were honored as recipients of the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub (IIH) during a ceremony held at the House of BMW in Milan, Italy, in the presence of prominent guests.

As one of the flagship programmes of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), developed in partnership with the BMW Group and implemented with the support of Accenture, the Intercultural Innovation Hub celebrated two important milestones: 15 years of recognizing and supporting grassroots initiatives, and more than 100 projects brought into the global spotlight. These projects use innovative, community-based approaches to build empathy and dialogue across differences, challenge stereotypes and harmful narratives, expand access and opportunities, and create more inclusive and peaceful societies for all.

This year, IIH selected organizations from Chile, Colombia, Ghana, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Romania, South Africa and Spain. Their projects range from fostering social inclusion and promoting intercultural dialogue; advancing gender equality and women's empowerment; using art, culture, and sport to drive social change; and leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to promote peace.

“The initiatives recognized by the Intercultural Innovation Hub show how grassroots initiatives can build mutual understanding, strengthen social cohesion, foster a culture of peace, and transform dialogue into collective action. We are proud to support their work in partnership with the BMW Group and with the support of Accenture, helping these initiatives connect and expand their reach. In 15 years, the Hub now spans more than 100 organizations across the globe - a testament to the power of intercultural innovation, the global impact of local action, and the lasting change communities can create when their ideas are given the space and support to grow,” emphasized Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for UNAOC, and UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

“The BMW Group is proud of its successful collaboration with UNAOC over the past 15 years. The recognized organizations are outstanding role models in these polarized times. Through their strength and innovative ideas, they build bridges, strengthen social cohesion and foster trust. Their work gives people hope and shows that together, we can create a better future,” said Alexander Bilgeri, Head of Communications for HR, Production, Purchasing and Sustainability at the BMW Group.

The following recipients will receive funding along with a comprehensive 12-month capacity-building and mentoring programme:



Fundación Semilla (Chile): WAYNA: A Pedagogical Tool for School Coexistence

Venezolanos en Barranquilla (Colombia): Community Integration Hub: A Scalable Model for Social Cohesion, Inclusion and Economic Empowerment

Foundation for Educational Equity and Development (Ghana): Libraries Without Walls Mobile Literacy & Creativity Hub: Reimagining Education Through Creativity, Culture & Community

Organization Earth (Greece): Sport and Growth

OASIS Public Charitable Foundation (Kyrgyzstan): VoiceMap: People with Disabilities Mapping Their City

The Girl Child Values Support Initiative (Nigeria): Interactive Theatre for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

Youth Development Foundation (Pakistan): Inclusive Lens

Asociația Suryam (MureşHub) (Romania): The Integration Atlas: A Multi-Stakeholder Framework for Social Cohesion in Central Romania

no-name initiative (South Africa): nniChat App Dialogues for an Inclusive Society: Youth on Xenophobia and Inclusion Fundació Itinerarium (Spain): VISIBLE-IN Play: Inclusive Football for Diverse and Inclusive Societies

Media Inquiries:

- Katharina Schalk, Project Lead and Spokesperson Corporate Citizenship, BMW Group,...

- Dana Podmolikova, Programme Management Specialist - Youth, United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC),...

About the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) was established in 2005 as the political initiative of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, co-sponsored by the Governments of Spain and Türkiye. Its High Representative and Secretariat are based in New York. The Alliance maintains a global network of partners including states, international and regional organizations, civil society groups, foundations and the private sector to improve cross-cultural relations between diverse nations and communities. Its priority areas are education, youth, migration, media and women as peace mediators. More information: